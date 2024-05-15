Artist Showcase & Open House

(Various vessels by KF Stoneware)

Makin’ It Local announces an artist showcase and exhibition of fine pottery by Kara Frampton of KF Stoneware. The Hawaiian-born and Oregon-based artist draws her inspiration from outdoor experiences and celebrates human existence in the natural world. Kara’s stoneware vessels are designed with plants and organically symmetric patterns. An Artist Showcase and Open House at Makin’ It Local at 281 W Cascade Avenue in Downtown Sisters will coincide with The Sisters Arts Association Fourth Friday Art Walk on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 4-7pm. The artist showcase continues through June 26, 2024.

You can view and purchase the work of KF Stoneware at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters.

About Kara Frampton / KF Stoneware:

Pottery has been part of Kara’s life since her preteen years. Her work celebrates human existence in the natural world, drawing inspiration from outdoor experiences. Plants and organically symmetric patterns, especially in her homeland of Hawaii, spark creative passion.

Kara wants to contribute to the establishment of meaningful, beautiful spaces in everyday life by producing contemplative and exquisite pottery.

Artist Showcase and Open House: Fine pottery by Kara Frampton of KF Stoneware, a Central Oregon ceramic artist, highlights Makin’ It Local’s Artist Showcase and Open House held during Sisters Arts Association Fourth Friday Art Walk — Friday, May 24, 2024, from 4pm to 7pm. Refreshments served.

Monthly Artist Showcase: Existing in Nature — Fine pottery by Kara Frampton of KF Stoneware. The artist showcase will run from May 24, 2024, to June 26, 2024, at Makin’ It Local in Sisters.

About Makin’ It Local:

Featuring artwork by Megan Marie Myers, Lindsay Gilmore, Rachel Dantona (Hikerbooty), James Parsons (Extreme Oregon), Pete Alport, Christian Murillo, Letter Press by Quail Lane Press and Green Bird Press, Julie Hamilton, Sheila Dunn, Susan Luckey Higdon, Kara Frampton (KF Stoneware) and many more!

Spring Hours: (March 1 to May 31, 2024) open daily, Monday-Saturday, 10am to 5:30pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Summer Hours: (June 1, 2024 – August 31, 2024) open daily, Monday-Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm.

