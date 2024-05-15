Meet Us at The Belfry…

Join us at The Belfry for a one-of-a-kind, intimate concert featuring the mesmerizing sounds of Chatham Rabbits and Stillhouse Junkies on May 16! Immerse yourself in the rich melodies of warm folk and toe-tapping bluegrass tunes, performed live in a cozy, laid-back atmosphere.

Let the captivating harmonies and authentic storytelling of Chatham Rabbits whisk you away to a simpler time. Their soulful folk tunes are sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired. Stillhouse Junkies: Get ready to be mesmerized by the infectious energy and masterful musicianship of this Colorado trio. With their unique blend of bluegrass and folk, they’ll have you dancing in your seat all night long.

Get tickets now for an opportunity to connect with fellow music lovers and experience the magic of live music!

Thursday, May 16

Tickets:

Adults: $27.50

Youth (17 & under): $15

Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm

