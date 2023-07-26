Artist Talk Featuring David Eckard

(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

Artist Talk

Thursday, August 3

6pm at the Scalehouse Gallery

Tickets are free: reservations are required as seats are limited.

Donations are welcomed.

Poetry and Polemics – Finding a Voice

A discussion about trying to develop an engaged and critical voice that can speak beyond David’s studio walls.

Exhibit on View July 7-August 26

Ballyhoo, new works from Oregon artist David Eckard, is a collection of imaginary constructions and surreal imagery that utilize a diverse range of materials and techniques. These works, existing between sculpture, drawing, and painting, depict abstracted biomorphic and sexualized images that explore the human body as a site of personal and collective narratives, expressed desires, potential, and trauma.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. We are located in the Tin Pan Alley of the Franklin Crossing building, 550 NW Franklin, Suite 138.

About David Eckard:

David Eckard utilizes diverse materials, techniques and presentational strategies in his studio practice. Futility, function, authority, queer masculinity and persona are the primary notions investigated, critiqued, and exploited in his work. Eckard fabricates fictive artifacts and enigmatic objects with a variety of materials and techniques. These sculptures exist as singular objects, installation components and performance props. His rendered works on panel and paper are biomorphic, sexualized schematics that address the body as carrier of histories, fantasies, potential and trauma. Through performance, Eckard orchestrates transient theatrics and deploys temporary monuments in civic spaces for incidental audiences.

Eckard has exhibited internationally and his work has been reviewed in Art in America, Sculpture, Flash Art, The New York Times, the Chicago Tribune and Artnews. He is the recipient of multiple fellowships and awards including the Individual Artist Fellowship (2015, Regional Arts and Culture Council, Portland, Oregon), the Hallie Ford Fellowship in the Visual Arts (2010, Ford Family Foundation, Portland, Oregon) and the Bonnie Bronson Fellowship (2010, Portland, Oregon).

He is an associate professor and head of the sculpture department at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon.

New Annex Show Opening August 4th Featuring Hadley Skovborg

Sincerity Within Exhibit On View August 4-September 17

I like objects that convey character, whether a scene or a figure. It is part of the story in my head — the stroke of the brush becomes more meaningful when allowed to move on its own combining familiar elements into a doodle or the intent of channeling ideas. I prefer to follow my heart rather than my words, so I can feel sincerity within a piece. Encrypting details that I know may seem abstract yet it roots from my inspirations of physical matter and values that may challenge the viewer to question its form. Though I like to play with outlines, shapes and figures, I just draw whatever I want. My recent inspirations have come from Webtoons and comics allowing me to experience the power of storytelling through art, opening up my curiosity to draw figures or add another layer of meaning to my work.

About Hadley Skovborg:

Hadley was born in Vietnam in 2006, and joined her forever family when she was 5 months old. She currently lives in Bend with her parents and her younger sister, while her older sister is away at college. Hadley will be a junior in high school at Summit High School this fall. Hadley has always been creative and curious. As a toddler, she would engineer whimsical creations made up of the tiny things commonly found in a junk drawer. She was enrolled in her first art class with local artist, Marlene Alexander when she was six years old. Over the years, Hadley was exposed to many mediums including; clay, wood, paint, ink, fabric and charcoal. In recent years, she has immersed herself in digital art, creating masterpieces with an Apple Pencil and iPad.

