Join Us for an Unforgettable Balloon Festival This Weekend!

(Photo courtesy of Lay It Out Events)

This Weekend: Witness Balloon Bliss — A Spectacular Family Adventure!

July 28 – 30, 2023

Get ready to embark on a weekend full of wonder and joy at Balloons Over Bend. For three incredible days, we invite you and your loved ones to indulge in an array of thrilling activities that will leave you with cherished memories for years to come.

Want to learn more about ballooning? Volunteer! We are still looking for help with our morning crew, night glow crew, and our kids’ race! Be a part of the magic, check out the openings below.

🌈 Bend Night Glow 💡

Enchanting Evening Festivities

As the sun sets on Friday evening, we kick off the festivities with the mesmerizing Bend Night Glow Celebration. The night comes alive with live music, delectable food offerings, and a marketplace filled with unique treasures to explore.

👟 Balloon Blast Kids Race 🎈

Fun for the Little Ones

Cheer them on as they compete in this exciting event that adds an extra dash of fun to the weekend.

🌤 Free Morning Launches ☀

Balloon Launches at Sunrise @ Jewell Elementary

As the sun begins to rise, watch in awe as these majestic balloons take flight against the canvas of the sky. The captivating colors and graceful ascent create a stunning spectacle that will leave you speechless.

Don’t let this remarkable event pass you by! Gather your friends and family, pack your spirit of adventure, and head on down to our Bend Night Glow or our morning launches for a weekend that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

balloonsoverbend.com