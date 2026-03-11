Artist Talk, March 19

(Photo provided by Scalehouse)

Mark your Calendars for this Artist Walk-Through on Thursday, March 19 at 5:30pm.

Join Michele Guieu for an informal, artist-led walk-through of Seeds of Abundance. Moving through the gallery, she will share stories from the land, the farm, and the making of the exhibition, offering insight into materials, process, and participation. This is a conversational, movement-based evening rather than a traditional lecture, with time to engage with the installations and reflect together.

scalehouse.org