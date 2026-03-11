Czech Roots. Global Sound.

(Photo by Andrej Grilc)

On March 29, High Desert Chamber Music will present Trio Bohémo for their Central Oregon debut. I had the opportunity to speak with cellist Kristinia Vocetková about growing up in the Czech Republic and growing into music, the founding of the Trio, and music that has influenced her musical journey.

Like most children in the Czech Republic, Kristina recalls having to learn an instrument. “My parents encouraged my sisters and me to try many different activities while growing up, so we could discover what we enjoyed — and what we didn’t,” she said. Kristina’s sister took up the recorder so she gave that a try. “That experiment did not end well. I stuck with it for only two months and eventually even tried to break it so I wouldn’t have to play anymore.”

Luckily for her, at five years old she discovered the cello — and the rest is history. Kristina shared a deep admiration for her parents, stating, “Although they are neither musicians nor artists themselves, they encouraged me and guided me through a field that was completely unfamiliar to them. I would not have made it without them.” While the Czech Republic is not known for having many career opportunities for musicians, the strong sense of musicality — as home to composers like Antonín Dvořák and Bedřich Smetana — was an inspiration as she pursued a career in music.

Trio Bohémo came about when Kristina and Jan, the pianist, met while studying at the Liszt Academy in Budapest. “At the end of our studies, we performed together for the first time in Portugal,” Kristina said. “We quickly discovered how much we enjoyed making music together — perhaps helped by the generous amount of Portuguese wine — and we instantly loved performing as a duo.” A few months later, Matouš, the violinist, needed a piano partner for a concert in Budapest. Kristina asked Jan if he could step in, and they shared the same experience that Kristina and Jan had. At that point, forming a trio felt inevitable. “From the very first rehearsal, we sensed a unique chemistry and musical understanding — on a level none of us had experienced before.” The coming together of Trio Bohémo truly felt like destiny!

While Kristina naturally enjoys all the Czech “giants,” she has great affinity for the music of Bohuslav Martinů. “The more of his works I play,” she told me, “the more I fall in love with their complexity, rich architecture, and above all, their gorgeous melodies and aching harmonies.” Another of her favorite genres is Romantic repertoire. Sergei Rachmaninov’s Cello Sonata holds a truly special place in her heart. “It has accompanied me through many different stages of my life, and it continually reminds me why I fell in love with music and what I strive to communicate as a performer.”

Please join us on Sunday, March 29 at 5:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for a riveting program of Rejcha, Christou, and Mendelssohn. There will be a concert preview at 4:45pm and this concert is brought to you by the Cascade School of Music. Tickets are available through High Desert Chamber Music by phone or online.

Come Hear the Music!

highdesertchambermusic.com