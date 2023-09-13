Artistry & Innovation Unveiled at Bend Fall Fest 2023

This year’s 2023 First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival promises to be a groundbreaking celebration of art and creativity with the addition of two remarkable features: an interactive installation by renowned artist HOTTEA and collaborative installations and presentations by Joel Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova. The installations and presentations will take place on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1, in Brooks Alley, Bend.

Eric Rieger, also known as HOTTEA, hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is an internationally known and Emmy award-winning artist recognized for his unconventional use of brightly colored yarn. Over the years, HOTTEA has balanced both corporate commissions while still keeping his roots in street art and graffiti. His interactive installation at Bend Fall Fest is poised to amaze and inspire attendees with its unique blend of creativity and innovation.

Joel Stockdill is a self-taught sculptor with two decades of unwavering dedication to his craft. Stockdill’s passion for large-scale sculptures is rooted in the magic of teamwork and community collaboration, where artists come together to achieve incredible scale while learning from one another. With a career spanning the San Francisco Bay area and global recognition, Stockdill’s preference for intuitive construction with waste materials and found objects has brought his unique vision to prestigious events, galleries, and institutions worldwide.

Yustina Salnikova, an artist with a profound commitment to environmental awareness and social change, explores her vision through sculpture, painting, dance, installation art, and the transformation of public spaces. Her art challenges preconceived notions of “waste” and encourages a deeper appreciation for the things, habits, places, and people society has historically discarded. Her work aspires to transform her personal climate crisis journey into a prayer for a more connected and equitable world where nothing and no one is “discarded.”

Together, Joel Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova have co-created over 20 large-scale sculptures around the globe, all crafted from recycled and reclaimed materials. Their collaborative work invites viewers to reevaluate their relationships with the environment and the material world, encouraging an appreciation for every object’s unique story.

Watch for forthcoming details about Joel Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova’s Fall Fest installations and presentations, where visitors will be encouraged to reconsider their connection to the environment and material world while finding new ways to cherish even the most unconventional elements.

Join us at Bend Fall Fest 2023 for an unforgettable weekend of artistry and innovation. Get ready to experience HOTTEA’s interactive installation and the thought-provoking work of Joel Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova, all in the heart of Bend’s vibrant arts and culture scene. These new additions are made possible with funding from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.

bendfallfestival.com