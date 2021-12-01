Donation & Gift-Giving Opportunities at the High Desert Museum

(Photo | by Todd Cary)

The High Desert Museum has a variety of donation and gift-giving opportunities this month.

Put Your Name in the Hat for a Family Membership

Donate to the High Desert Museum through Central Oregon Gives from The Source Weekly. Your gift this week enters you to win an annual family membership and Adopt an Animal package! Plus, you’ll get special perks from Barre3 and SCP Redmond Hotel.

Your contribution helps support:

Care for river otters, birds of prey and all of the wildlife in our care

Educational programs – For instance, this year we launched a new new teen outreach program, Art in the Park

Innovative virtual experiences – Check out our 2021 efforts Dressed in Earth and Sky and Mule Deer in the High Desert.

Engaging exhibitions such as X-Ray Vision and Carrying Messages

Programs that allow everyone equitable access to the High Desert Museum such as Museum & Me and Museums for All

Every gift makes an impact!

Donate here: centraloregongives.com/nonprofit/high-desert-museum

If We Could Give Members a Hug

Museum members, don’t miss Member Appreciation Week.

Visit the Museum through this Saturday, December 4 for your free Museum activity kit plus your coupon for a tasty treat from the Rimrock Café. The Museum’s store, Silver Sage Trading, will provide members 15 percent off most merchandise.

We also invite you to join us in the virtual world on Wednesday, December 8 for the Annual Members’ Meeting. Tune in to hear the latest from Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D., and take a peek behind the curtain with Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson and Curator of Natural History Hayley Brazier.

Member Appreciation Week

Through Saturday, December 4

10am-4pm

FREE for Museum members

Virtual Members’ Annual Meeting

Wednesday, December 8

6:30-7:30pm

FREE for Museum members

RSVP here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/annual-meeting

GIVE 365 DAYS OF WONDER

Give your loved one the gift of experiences filled with awe and wonder.

An Adopt an Animal package helps care for the wildlife at the Museum and makes a one-of-a-kind present. Adoptions come with an array of benefits including Museum passes and more.

You can also make someone a part of our special Museum family with an annual gift membership. It gives the gift of discovery that lasts 365 days. Memberships include free admission, invitations to exclusive events and more.

Give the gift they’ll remember for a lifetime.

Adopt an animal here: highdesertmuseum.org/adopt-an-animal.

Purchase gift memberships here: highdesertmuseum.org/join.

Adopt an Animal and gift membership packages must be purchased by Wednesday, December 8, in order to arrive by Saturday, December 25.

highdesertmuseum.org