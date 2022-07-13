Artists’ Gallery Celebrates Summer in Sunriver

((L-R) Garden Gazing Ball, mosaic by Jesica Carleton; Pet Portraits by Deni Porter; Pottery by Peter Roussel)

It is time to let the regional Sunriver visitors in on the great secret that all the long-distance visitors already know about the Artists’ Gallery located in the Sunriver Village. Sunriver locals and our summer guests have known for years that the gallery is the place to purchase wonderful gifts and quality art pieces. Even if you are just picking up a thank you gift for the dog sitter or a loved relative’s birthday, you will find the perfect thing. No doubt you will find many items that would also be perfect for your own home — everyday use pottery, woven goods, things that just make you happy. The gallery also provides beautiful fine art.

Of the 30-plus local artists that provide original art for the gallery, this month we are featuring potter Peter Roussel. Roussel refers to himself as an alternative pottery maker. We sometimes wonder if that term also applies to the artist himself because he is just as unique as his art pieces. The alternative techniques that Roussel refers to are slip resist, crawl glaze, and sagger and horsehair. Each of these methods produces a bit of serendipity as well as a beautiful piece of art. The artist produces large and small decorative vessels and large plates and bowls with metal stands. It is worth coming on the July 9 Second Saturday just to hear what kind of jokes Peter can come up with about his methods. Regardless of the story, the pieces are fantastic.

Also featured is glass artist Jesica Carleton. It is very difficult to give a reasonable description of the variety of subjects and pieces that Carleton produces. They might all use similar ceramic materials in a mosaic technique, but the similarity ends there. The artist admits “I have discovered that I’m happiest when creating a piece that is vastly different from the last, either in subject, style, colors, materials, shapes, or best of all, all of the above.” During her career, Carleton has utilized mosaic techniques to transform some pretty odd things into incredible works of art. She has even modified her own refrigerator door handle. Many visitors purchase her garden gnomes and garden hearts. These pieces must be seen in person to really be appreciated.

Woodworking artist Tim Burnett is new to the gallery. Specializing in handcrafted functional art, his wood pieces include sushi sets, wine bottle stoppers, carved wooden writing pens and beautiful keepsake boxes. He also produces beautiful wall art. One of his most interesting art items is advertised “Need to entertain a kid? Try one of these art kits!” The kits are fun, creative and skill-building. Each kit utilizes wood material upcycled from the Breedlove guitar manufacturing process and helps support a nonprofit to boot. As both a maker and an artist, Tim’s unique approach to using wood to create art has to be seen to be understood.

Watercolor painter Deni Porter specializes in local Sunriver and Central Oregon outdoor scenes as well as animal portraits. Some of those portraits depict wild animals, but most of them are well-loved pets. It is so easy to have your pet’s portrait painted. Just e-mail Porter a photo. Prices are pre-set so that you know exactly how much you will spend. What a wonderful gift for someone that you love!

Our summer hours are 10am to 7pm daily, and we’re here to serve you. Come in and see the artists.

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village, Building 19.

artistsgallerysunriver.com • 541-593-4382