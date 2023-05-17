Artists in Residency 2024 Open Call

Artists, creatives, and cultural workers: come together to build skills, connect with community and explore your passion! Engage in projects that inspire growth, combat oppression and activate cultural change. Caldera Arts invites artists of any discipline to draw inspiration from the natural world surrounding our Arts Center in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains in Central Oregon.

Be part of the well-established artist community of over 300 creatives. Expanding our creative community allows us to deepen our mission to inspire and support young people from historically underrepresented urban and rural communities by awakening the potential of their creative voice.

Artist residency opportunities available from January through March of 2024.

Learn more by clicking button below or if you have any questions Caldera’s programs or application process please email us at AiR@CalderaArts.org

Spread the word, share this open application to your community.

Applications close July 18.

Learn More & Apply

calderaarts.org