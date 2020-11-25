Arts Commission Joins Artists Sunday Movement to Promote Local Art for Holiday Gifts on Sunday, November 29 

(Graphic | Courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

This year, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is all about shopping for art. The Oregon Arts Commission is proud to be one of 330 nationwide partners for Artists Sunday, a new national movement to promote local art as holiday gifts on Sunday, November 29.

The movement joins Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday to create the biggest shopping weekend of the year. It also supports artists as entrepreneurs at a time when many have suffered great losses as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Artists Sunday is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artisans and craftspeople to give something special, unique and hand-crafted this holiday season. The Arts Commission recognizes the culture artists create and the impact they have on our local community, while adding expression and beauty to our lives.

“Supporting working artists is an active part of our mission,” said Brian Rogers, executive director of the Arts Commission. “We are excited to be one of the inaugural partners for Artists Sunday in showcasing art as a unique and meaningful holiday gift.”

Artists from across the country, including more than 100 from Oregon (number growing daily), are participating in Artists Sunday, representing a full range of art, hand-crafted items and performances. The diversity of artisans allows consumers ample opportunity to browse online this Artists Sunday and find the perfect gift for that special someone in their life.

Other Artists Sunday partners in Oregon include: Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland; Arts & Business Alliance of Eugene; Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, Astoria; City of Monmouth; City of Troutdale; Clackamas County Arts Alliance; East Winds Virtual Music, Portland; Emerald Art Center, Springfield; Gallery Calapooia, Albany; IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild, Portland; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph; Lane Arts Council, Eugene; Portland Saturday Market, Portland and Salem Art Association.

The Arts Commission invites you to search and discover Oregon artists. New artist and partner signups are welcome; artist and partner participation is free and includes toolkits for promotion and marketing.

NOTE: View a November 18 Artists Sunday press conference with arts leaders from across the country including Rogers from the Arts Commission.

About Oregon Arts Commission

The Oregon Arts Commission’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for all Oregonians through the arts by stimulating creativity, leadership and economic vitality. The Arts Commission provides funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of the Oregon Business Development Department in 1993 in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities.

The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature, federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.

About Artists Sunday

Artists Sunday is the nationwide movement dedicated to supporting artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. The powerful new effort is designed to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the most profitable day of the year for artists. Consumers are encouraged to shop with artists and purchase creative, handcrafted gifts for the holidays. Artists Sunday follows Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, prior to Cyber Monday. Supporters include individual artists, economic development agencies and non-profit organizations across the country. To learn more about Artists Sunday artists, partners, sponsors, or involvement in promoting commerce with artists, please visit ArtistsSunday.com.

ArtistsSunday.com • oregonartscommission.org