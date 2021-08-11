Audience Excitement Runs High as the 44th Annual Sunriver Music Festival Returns

(Sunriver Music Festival 2021 Maestro Finalists | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Do you have tickets? That is the big question for music-loving residents as excitement hits a fever pitch for the return of Sunriver Music Festival’s live concert series this month (August 14-23).

“We just can’t wait. We’ve missed the whole experience,” explains long-time attendee Pam Klampe. “My husband Pat and I always help provide snacks for orchestra rehearsals, and we are so excited to welcome back the musicians and listen to their glorious music again.”

While they will miss long-time Maestro George Hansen, like everyone we interviewed, they are thrilled to have the opportunity to see and hear Artistic Director finalists Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell conduct two classical concerts each with the full Festival Orchestra plus share the stage in a special Pops Concert.

“A live preview of two outstanding maestros is such a unique treat,” adds Bert Neumaier. “I am a fan of Jeopardy, and like the TV show trying out different guest hosts, what a thrill for everyone to see these two talented maestros in action.”

Bert adds that he and his wife moved here six years ago and were blown away when they attended their first concert. “We have enjoyed everything we’ve attend. We’re talking international quality, it’s glorious. The last couple of years we have invited friends, family, and grandkids to the concerts. We are overjoyed to be able to do that again.”

“The demand for tickets has exceeded our expectations,” shares Festival Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “While several sections are sold out, there are definitely still tickets available, so I urge you to visit sunrivermusic.org often for the most up-to-date list of availability and get your tickets soon.”

Tickets for the 44th Annual Summer Festival can be obtained at sunrivermusic.org, by calling 541-593-9310 or by emailing tickets@sunrivermusic.org.

August 14-23 Summer Concert Series:

Classical Concert I | August 14

Sunriver SHARC Amphitheatre | 6pm | Maestro Kelly Kuo

Featuring the most sought-after trio in the world, the Eroica Trio.

Classical Concert II | August 16

Sunriver Resort Besson Commons | 6pm | Maestro Kelly Kuo

Featuring concertmaster Ruth Lenz, violin.

Pops Concert | August 18

Sunriver SHARC Amphitheatre | 6pm

Co-hosting from the piano, Maestro Kuo and Maestro Mitchell are joined by principal musicians from the orchestra in impressive arrangements of well-known tunes including Bohemian Rhapsody , a Fiddler on the Roof medley, hits from Toto, A-Ha and the beloved John Williams.

Solo Piano Concert | August 20

Besson Commons | 6pm

Recognized for his easy virtuosity and bold musicianship, Cliburn medalist Daniel Hsu will present a powerful, thoughtful, and sensitive solo performance.

Classical Concert III | August 21

Besson Commons | 6pm | Maestro Brett Mitchell

Featuring Cliburn medalist Daniel Hsu.

Classical Concert IV | August 23

Besson Commons | 6pm | Maestro Brett Mitchell

Cellist Amit Peled returns to close out the monumental 44th season.

Make the Music Happen — Volunteers Needed for Sunriver Music Festival Setup

Moving the 44th Annual Sunriver Music Festival from indoors to two outdoor venues takes a lot of extra hands. That’s why the Festival is asking for a few more volunteers to help make the music happen. If you would like to help or know someone who might, please contact the Festival immediately at 541-593-1084 or information@sunrivermusic.org.

“The light physical labor — moving chairs, putting up signs, helping with stage setup — is a great way to get extra close to the music,” explains Executive Director Meagan Iverson.

Can you join the fun in Sunriver? With enough volunteers, it should be just a few hours for each shift at various times August 12-24. Again, call 541-593-1084 or information@sunrivermusic.org if you can help or know others who can.

sunrivermusic.org