Sunriver Art Fair Returns to Village at Sunriver in August

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Art Fair)

Online Event Added to Schedule

The Sunriver Art Fair will be live in the Village at Sunriver, Oregon, on August 13, 14 and 15, after having to cancel the event in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. With over 70 artists from a wide range of categories, this fair promises to be a robust return to bring art to Sunriver.

New in 2021, the fair has been expanded to include a virtual online fair, which will continue over two months from August 13 to September 26, 2021. The online event can be visited at sunriverartfair.org/virtual and features over 40 artists displaying their art for direct sale through the website. Art lovers unable to attend the live event are still able to shop for fine art from the comfort of home. And some special events are planned for the virtual event to enhance the shopping experience.

There will be something for everyone at the fair, including an offering of five age-appropriate craft kits that children can take home and complete, including a Sunshine Suncatcher and Owls Eye Weaving Project. These will be available at the Fair for $5 for each project.

A special drawing will be held at the fair for visitors who pick up a Sunriver Art Fair Passport from Village merchants and at the fair, and have five artists stamp it during their visit. The prizes will include a Stay and Play Golf Package from Sunriver Resort as well as The 2021 Sunriver Art Fair poster, Three Pools, by Lessa Clayton.

The Sunriver Art Fair is set in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, an outdoor shopping and entertainment venue that provides a dramatic gallery for artists to display and sell their art.

Sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC), all proceeds from art fair applications and booth fees help support nonprofits in South Deschutes County. Since 2000, the SRWC has awarded over $750,000 in grants to organizations that support the arts and education and provide assistance to vulnerable families.

