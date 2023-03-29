Auditions Open for 2023 Theater in the Park

Get your tickets now to our 2023 Theater in the Park Showing of Rent!

For over ten years, Theater in the Park has put on performances in Drake Park, such as Jesus Christ Superstar, La Cage Aux Folles, Into The Woods and last year’s hilarious Spamalot.

We can’t wait to welcome you and share this unforgettable experience with you. These performances sell out each year so don’t wait!

Get Involved

Auditions are open now! Know someone that would love to be a part of this production?

For information and to schedule please email: MejaskiChoreography@gmail.com

VIP Catering From Wild + Free Charcuterie

Get ready to feast on a lavish 8-foot grazing board packed with delicious and high-quality gourmet cheese selections, cured meats, dried fruit, nuts, olives, and other charcuterie items!

About the Musical

Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provide the narrative thread of this groundbreaking musical.

August 18 & 19

Get Tickets

theaterbend.com