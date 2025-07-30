August First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND // Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Continuing through August 28 is Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) summer art exhibition at the Bend campus’s Barber Library, a collection of nearly 50 landscape paintings by Oregon artist Don Olsen, titled Rain Shadows.

“I’ve spent my life unraveling the mysteries of the Pacific Northwest,” said the artist in a statement. “With countless layers still to uncover, I draw inspiration for my art from both its natural and cultural history.” Born and raised in Portland, Olsen is an art instructor at Clackamas Community College.

For complete Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents the photography by SageBrushers Art Society member Kenneth Meyer. Through photography Ken shares the beauty of the natural world and promotes conservation. He rarely ventures into the wild without a camera and when there he searches for details and contrast in wildlife and flowers. In his landscape photos he captures splashes of color in mountain meadows and lakes, sunsets and sunrises.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through September 20, the annual Art in the West juried exhibition and silent auction will be on display at the Museum, showcasing over 120 traditional and contemporary works that honor the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert. The full collection is available on our online auction page at highdesertmuseum.org/aiw.

Continuing through September 7, Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland, examines Indigenous representation and identity during a period of regional transformation. Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland will feature 39 photographs recovered from Matsura’s archive paired with period-specific cultural items from the Indigenous Plateau, a High Desert region that encompasses the Columbia River and its tributaries. Exploring Indigenous representation through detailed photography as well as objects, the exhibition spotlights some of Matsura’s most culturally significant work against a backdrop of regional transformation in the early 20th century.

Continuing through October 5, the Museum’s newest exhibit, Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature, showcases how repetition and patterns intertwine in the natural world. The exhibit allows visitors to build their own patterns while an animation creates new fractals right before their eyes. Fractals are never-ending patterns that repeat the same shape at bigger and smaller scales. Fractals in nature appear to humans as messy, even chaotic. Trees grow by branching in every direction; seashells swirl around and around. Mathematicians, artists and naturalists have noticed these patterns for centuries.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

David Kreitzer, Contemporary Realist presents 20 new works, Healing Waters, at St. Charles Gallery through September 2025.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio is open every week, Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appt: 805-234-2048.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art invites you to Sacred Veins: A Tribute to the Living Earth, a collaborative exhibition by contemporary abstract artists Lacey Champagne and Kristine Cooper. Through layered textures, raw marks and grounded palettes, the work draws from the places that move us… rivers, canyons, root systems and wild lands that run like veins through the body of the Earth.

“The nature that surrounds us here in Central Oregon is sacred,” shares Kristine. “You can feel it when you step outside and smell the fragrant juniper trees, touch the ice-cold rivers with your toes, and watch the sunrise turn the sky into a vibrant masterpiece. To live in this space acts as a current of constant inspiration. This art show will leave you with a new perspective and a fresh lens in which to see the world.”

This exhibition is both an offering and a reminder… to protect what is sacred, to stay connected to the land and to honor the spaces that shape us.

Join us for First Friday, August 1 from 5-8pm for an evening of art and connection.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

High Desert Art League member Janet Frost is showing Beyond the Horizon, oil paintings that focus on the sky and distant vistas, at the Oxford Hotel in August. Sometimes serene and sometimes dramatic, these landscapes portray the emotional experience of looking up and out. “I love a view,” says Janet. “It’s a way to briefly escape all my earthbound responsibilities and let my spirit breathe.”

Stop by and meet the artist in the Oxford Hotel lobby during the First Friday Art Walk, August 1.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art opens Less is More August 1st from 5-8pm. This show features three incredibly talented painters. Although their styles are vastly different, each one finds the essence of their subject in a unique way. Wendy Chidester honors objects lost to time with a painterly approach that gives her chosen artifacts a photorealistic effect. Her still lifes have the dignity of a formal portrait, transforming each item into an icon of its time. Jerri Lisk and Vallerie Winterholler both find inspiration in nature, expressing their experiences with singular techniques. Lisk’s process transforms raw sketches from nature into meticulous paintings infused with light and depth. Winterholler distills her experiences outdoors into abstracted landscapes that capture her fleeting impressions and memories. The artists will be in attendance for the opening to enjoy the evening and engage with viewers to discuss their work. The show will run through the end of August.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

See the beauty of Oregon’s varied landscapes through the eyes of Pamela Beaverson and Jan Dow. Jan will be presenting her pastels, and Pamela her oil paintings. Both artists chase the colors of the landscape in and out of shadow and reflection. Sometimes dramatic, sometimes subtle, the colors of Oregon’s high mountains and high desert shine through their work. Chasing Shadows and Reflections will be up through the month of August. The show can be viewed during regular business hours, Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. Stop by during the First Friday Art Walk on August 1 from 5-7pm to meet the artists.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In August, Red Chair Gallery showcases paintings and woodblock prints by Pamela Beaverson and pastels by Lise Hoffman-McCabe. Our pedestals are filled with functional and decorative glass by Deb Borine. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

Newhart was raised across the country, primarily in California and Hawaii, however he switched schools often. SageBrushers, a vibrant membership-based organization with an active studio and gallery, proudly presents this year’s Mixed Group Show: Anything Goes.

This exciting exhibition showcases more than 20 artists and a diverse range of artwork created by members from three different SageBrushers groups who meet regularly. Featured media include pastel, watercolor, acrylic and more.

Gallery Hours (July-August), Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, 1-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Wildlife artist Vivian Olsen is exhibiting paintings in watercolor and oil in the mezzanine gallery during the months of August and September. Vivian says, “My portraits of wildlife are designed to show each animal’s beauty and their natural habitat. I try to express their individual personalities and postures so no two ever look alike — even quail.”

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Sarah B. Hansen opens her August exhibit, Untamed Bloom, at Tumalo Art Co. August 1, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk.

Untamed Bloom is a series that celebrates the wild, resilient energy of nature and the human spirit. Inspired by wildflowers that thrive in unexpected places, these paintings explore emotional depth through color, movement and the use of negative space. Each piece reflects a different state of being — vibrant, unraveled, quiet or bold. This series is a tribute to resilience, to beauty that refuses to be contained, and to the emotional wilderness we all carry within. Most of the mixed media paintings in this exhibit are large format presenting a strong visual experience.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents the mosaic art of Jesica Carleton. Jesica’s body of work is a tapestry of abstracts, landscapes, whimsical pieces, representational works and art that spans various sizes and settings, from indoor to garden, and from 2D to 3D.

Driven by insatiable curiosity from an early age, Jesica was inspired to pursue a diverse artistic journey. Throughout her life, she has delved into a wide variety of mediums — from quilting and ceramics to welding and mosaic art. Despite pressures to maintain a consistent style, she embraces constant experimentation and innovation. Dedicated to inspiring others, she champions the accessibility of mosaic art and helps people discover their creative potential.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Jesica Carlton works in a diverse range of media including mosaic art, glass fusing, ceramics, polymer clay and metalwork. She says her current focus is on mosaic art. “I continually push the boundaries of this traditional medium,” she says.

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood and “polish it until its natural character glows!” He creates pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high-quality design and construction including that highly polished oil-based finish.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the August Artist of the Month, Dominique Ovalle-Kongsli. Dominique describes her watercolor paintings as “quirky, fun and lighthearted.” Among the recurring motifs in her watercolors are anthropomorphized trees where the natural markings become eyes. Her travels in Thailand inspired these playful, yet profound forms. Given the demands of being a wife, mother, teacher, writer and mentor, Dominique’s personal mantra is, “My direction is more important than my speed. It consists of letting myself be cared for by my Creator. My direction is belief—that a painting will work out—and that my life will work out, too. It’s not about speed or quantity. It’s about intention. I want each piece of art I make, whether it is large or small, to be loaded with joy, emotion and beauty.”

July Artist of the Month, Valerie Smith will show her works in a variety of media: graphite, pen and ink, pastel, colored pencil and acrylic. The media itself brings joy in the process of creativity. From her reference photos, she builds every line, muscle and shadow into place.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will also be hosting Dry Canyon Artists;

Cheryl Graham is an acrylic artist who captures the essence of her subjects through color and brush strokes.

Gary McPherson works to capture the beauty of nature in oil paintings, while Joyce McPherson uses Gary’s work as well as her own creativity to create functional home items of beauty.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Debra Roeder hand cuts stones and makes jewelry and knife handles which she will be highlighting at the First Friday event. Debra is a retired teacher, published author and Acorn Award recipient who works in many mediums.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden wares such as charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo boxes and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize a piece just for you.

Brad Harrison is a metal artist. He creates unique, handcrafted, custom pieces that blend rustic, industrial design with modern laser engraving—from metal art to personalized gifts. Meet Brad at First Friday Art Walk and see more of his work at bradscustoms.com.

SCP – Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Rick Thompson works in oils. He says, “After a long career in graphic design, I am now fully dedicated to my first love—painting. My subjects range from landscapes and wildlife to people, machinery and architecture—anything that sparks my imagination. I blend realism with abstraction, using bold color and expressive brushwork to bring energy and life to the canvas. Through my work, I aim to capture the beauty of the everyday and invite viewers to see the world through a fresh perspective.”

Vincenzo Barraco is an enthusiastic birder who loves to share the beauty of nature through brief moments frozen in time with the art of photography. Come to First Friday Art Walk to meet Vincenzo and enjoy his breathtaking photography!