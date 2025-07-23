Last Day to Pick 3+ Concerts & Save

(Photo by courtesy of David Young-Wolff)

The Summer Festival starts next weekend — we’re very excited to see you at the Tower Theatre for Opening Night on August 2!

Opening Night at the Tower Theatre!

A French Soirée

Saturday, August 2 – 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Stewart Goodyear, piano

DUKAS Fanfare from La Péri

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major

FAURÉ Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande

BIZET Selections from Carmen

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

And then all the rest of the 2025 Summer Festival!

A limited number of tickets remain for the August 3 Pops Concert — reserve your seats today.

The August 13 Season Finale Concert is sold out. Please email tickets@sunrivermusic.org to be added to the waitlist.

In August 2025, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 48th season.

The Summer Festival opens August 2 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 13 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano recital and a Family Concert will be presented. Featured artists include pianist Stewart Goodyear, cellist Mark Kosower, Festival concertmaster/violinist Yi Zhao and Vitaly Starikov, 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist.

Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public.

View public rehearsal schedule.

Series Savings — 10% Discount

Purchase a full six-concert series of the classical concerts, pops concert and solo piano recital & save 10%!

To receive the discount, add all six concerts to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied. Select “Continue Shopping” to add multiple events to your cart.

Young Listeners’ Guild = Free Concert Tickets

Buy 1 Full Price Ticket, Get a Free Ticket for Age 17 & Under!

A limited number of free tickets are available for age 17 & under with the purchase of a regularly-priced concert ticket. Call 541-593-9310 to order.

