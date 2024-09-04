Author Event by local Violinist/Author/TEDx

(Cover and layout design by Lieve Maas Bright Light Graphics)

Local violinist and global authority on flow state, Diane Allen, is excited to announce the launch of her new book, FLOW: Unlock Your Genius, Love What You Do, releasing on September 17, 2024. In this groundbreaking work, Allen shares her deep understanding of flow, blending scientific principles, positive psychology, and her own inspiring stories to offer readers actionable steps for achieving their highest potential.

Author Event at Dudley’s Bookshop & Café

September 24, 2024, 6-7pm

Join Diane Allen for an exciting presentation and book signing at Dudley’s Bookshop & Cafe, where attendees will experience flow firsthand with Diane performing on her Copper Dragon Violin. This dynamic program will bring the principles of flow to life, followed by refreshments and a book signing.

RSVP to attend the event at tinyurl.com/DianeAllenAuthorEvent.

About the Book:

FLOW: Unlock Your Genius, Love What You Do goes beyond the traditional understanding of success. It’s a call to action for those seeking to exceed their potential and live a life of fulfillment. With a blend of science, personal stories, and practical strategies, Allen helps readers:

Understand what flow is and why it matters.

Discover what drives their personal genius.

Learn how to access flow on demand, whether at work or in life.

Experience peak performance and a renewed love for what they do.

Introduction to Flow:

In a world that moves faster and faster, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, disengaged, and out of alignment with your true self. Diane Allen’s personal experience as a high-level violinist has given her unique insights into the power of flow — the state of immersion where passion, purpose, and productivity meet.

“Getting into your flow state is the entry point to being in a world of doing,” says Allen. “It’s a way to not only ground yourself in today’s environment but to tap into your best self, live with meaning, and go beyond what you’ve ever imagined.”

In today’s fast-paced world, where stress is high, and engagement is low, Flow provides the tools and strategies for reconnecting with your humanity, achieving a fulfilling life, and thriving both professionally and personally.

“In today’s frenzied world, it’s challenging to find stability for people to perform and maintain their well-being. Diane Allen has a wonderful approach to help everyone maneuver, adapt, and thrive. This resource can be applied to every employee at every level of an organization. I’m in!! Join the flow!!” ~ Steve Browne, SHRM-SCP, Chief People Officer, LaRosa’s, Inc.

About the author:

Diane Allen is a sought-after keynote speaker, violinist, and flow state thought leader. As a former concertmaster of The Central Oregon Symphony and a TEDx speaker, Diane has made it her mission to help individuals and organizations unlock their genius through the power of flow.

dianeallen.com • diane@dianeallen.com • 541-617-0340