Step Into the Art Scene

Monthly Artistic Awakenings

Old Mill District art studios, galleries and shops felt September swoop in, and will celebrate by way of First Friday Art Walk this Friday from 3-6pm. Join Tumalo Art Co., Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, The Stacks Art Studios and Gallery and a host of other shops in a vibrant exploration of local creativity. First Friday participants can enjoy not only art from around Central Oregon, but participating shops and studios offer different wine samples compliments of Va Piano Vineyards Wine and Champagne Bar!

First Fly Day

Confluence Fly Shop also gets in on the First Friday fun by offering a First Fly Day tying night! Every season is fishing season, so come join the fly-tying extravaganza and enjoy discounts on product and tying material as well as special pint prices for those sipping bevvies while getting crafty.

In Style: Teacher Appreciation

Jillis offering teachers 15 percent off their entire purchase during their Teacher Appreciation Event Thursday, September 5 through Sunday, September 15. The promotion is good for all in-store purchases and may be combined with J. Jill card discounts. What else? This coincides with the launch of their Early Fall Collection! Come shop with the pros and find your perfect wardrobe.

Dan + Shay

Hayden Homes Amphitheater welcome the debut of three-time Grammy Award-winning country pop duo Dan + Shay next Friday, September 13. On the road with very special guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe, they’ll undoubtedly have us singing “Tequilla” and “10,000 Hours” at the top of our lungs as the sun sets behind the Cascades.

Bend Design

Bend Design Conference reconvenes October 17-18 to unite designers, artists, and creative minds for a celebration of the growing innovative and creative Bend design community. This year they are offering a smaller, yet jam-packed day of programming in locations near Tin Pan Alley, including a film at Tin Pan on album design covers, a motion design graphic exhibition at Scalehouse Gallery, a panel on animation, an architect talking about designing for Central Oregon all concluding with a happy hour gathering at Scalehouse Gallery with music and a fashion show created by youth from Warm Springs.

