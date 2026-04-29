Author of Book on Rolling Stone Magazine to Speak at OSU-Cascades on May 13

(Peter Richardon | Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Peter Richardson, a journalist and author of books about Hunter S. Thompson and the Grateful Dead, will speak at Oregon State University – Cascades on May 13 about his latest book, Brand New Beat: The Wild Rise of Rolling Stone Magazine.

The event will take place from 6-7:30pm in the Charles McGrath Family Atrium in Edward J. Ray Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

After his talk, Natalie Dollar, an associate professor of speech communication whose research focuses on the cultural identities of musical communities, will join in a discussion with Richardson.

A book signing will follow, with book sales hosted by Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe.

Richardson’s new book documents the founding of the magazine in 1967 in San Francisco during the height of the counterculture movement, and its shaping of narratives about music, political and popular culture over the next decade during a tumultuous political and cultural era.

Richardson taught humanities and American Studies at San Francisco State University. He is the author of Savage Journey: Hunter S. Thompson and the Weird Road to Gonzo, No Simple Highway: A Cultural History of the Grateful Dead, American Prophet: The Life and Work of Carey McWilliams and A Bomb in Every Issue: How the Short, Unruly Life of Ramparts Magazine Changed America.

Richardson received the National Entertainment Journalism Award for Online Criticism in 2013.

To register for the reading, visit beav.es/rolling-stone. For accommodations for disabilities contact 541-322-3100 or events@osucascades.edu.

About OSU-Cascades:

Oregon State University’s campus in Bend brings higher education to Central Oregon, the fastest growing region in the state. Surrounded by mountains, forest and high desert, OSU-Cascades is a highly innovative campus of a top-tier land grant research university, offering small classes that accelerate faculty-student mentoring and experiential learning. Degree programs meet industry and economic needs in areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, natural ecosystems, health and wellness, and arts and sciences, and prepare students for tomorrow’s challenges. OSU-Cascades is expanding to serve 3,000 to 5,000 students, building a 128-acre campus with net-zero goals.

osucascades.edu