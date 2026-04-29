Comedian Annie Elizabeth Brings Debut National Tour to Bend as an Active Cancer Patient & She’s Hilarious

(Image courtesy of Positive Results Comedy Tour)

Stand-up comedian Annie Elizabeth is hitting the road for her debut national touring show — and she’s doing it while undergoing breast cancer treatment. The Positive Results Comedy Tour comes to The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave. in Bend on Monday, May 18 at 7:30pm.

Annie Elizabeth is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for sharp, personal, and darkly funny storytelling. Her debut tour takes its name from the kind of news no one wants to get — and turns it into an evening of comedy that is equal parts gutsy and hilarious.

A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) — one of the leading organizations in the fight Annie is waging both on stage and in her own life. Annie is passionate about giving back to the cancer research that is currently saving her life.

“I’m a comedian. I’m a cancer patient. I’m going on tour anyway. A cancer diagnosis won’t stop me from following my dreams.” says Elizabeth. “Come laugh with me. Let’s do some good.”

Tickets are available now at: eventbrite.com/e/1986838850486?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Show Details:

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2026

Time: 7:30pm

Venue: The Capitol

Address: 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend, OR 97703

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/1986838850486?aff=oddtdtcreator

Annie Elizabeth performs regularly in Los Angeles. The Positive Results Comedy Tour is her debut national touring show.

annieelizabethcomedy.com