Author, Veteran Greg Walter Unveils Ridgewalkers: In Two Worlds

(Ridgewalkers: In Two Worlds)

Life-saving Coast Guard missions. Hunting for a century-old treasure. The legend of Bigfoot — and an astonishing showdown involving hired hunters with a magical, otherworldly twist. Such is the gripping adventure of Oregon author Greg Walter’s newest novel titled Ridgewalkers: In Two Worlds. Striking the perfect balance between realism and otherworldly magic entwined with obscure history, the Ridgewalkers is sure to transport the reader from their current reality to a world they will not want to escape from.

Ridgewalkers: In Two Worlds surrounds protagonist Alex Boldway and his actions that lead to a climactic showdown rife with danger, rescue, heroism and an enduring environmental message from the beings he protects. Greg Walter is not only an author and artist, but an entrepreneur, research historian, U.S Coast Guard and Merchant Marine veteran who spends most of his time hiking trails throughout the Pacific Coast. He has a keen interest in the history and mapping of public lands, possessing a historical collection numbering into the thousands. There are also intriguing illustrations per chapter as the author uses a technique called “stipple”, creating art forms through intricate ink dots.

Ridgewalkers: In Two Worlds was originally set to be Walter’s third installment in the series, the first two geared toward his expertise of historical fiction. However, the memoir-turned-magical realism novel is based on the author’s personal stories from his own encounters and fascinating family history, which Greg Walter describes as colorful and somewhat scandalous.

“So it is from this foundation I chose to write this story first,” Walter said. “I love science fiction, because one goal is to blend the two worlds between fact and solid theory, stepping into fiction and hypothesis and creating a blurred line between the two. Then I added spiritual lore to a natural setting, which propels the reader into a magical adventure full of plot twists and emotional connections with the spirits of nature.”

The book encapsulates Sasquatch, in two worlds. Their world becomes threatened by a deadly asteroid, leading them to seek help from Earth. Coast guardsman Alex Boldway goes on a wilderness trip with his love Deanna and is pulled into a portal where he meets the ancient Sasquatch leaders, otherwise known as Ridgewalkers. He discovers they are desperately needing his aid to help divert an asteroid that is on the path of destruction. His mission; bring to them a rare earth mineral known only as “the ultimate matrix.”

After his Coast Guard tour of duty, Alex struggles to make a living, losing his love Deanna and almost his life on a fishing trawler. Meanwhile, a struggle for primacy ensues in Sasquatch’s world bringing about ritual combat, fought on earth between the two leaders. This struggle forces them to fight side by side for their own lives from an unexpected team of military style, billionaire backed hunters wanting Bigfoot as a pedestal trophy. The lead hunter, Alex’s own cousin, Curt, is happy to kill anyone who stands in his way, including Alex.

“I am also an environmentalist. I am perpetually a student of science, history, culture, lore and learning,” Walter said. “I value native forests and untrammeled land. Always have, always will. While out there, one may have feelings of being lonely, out in the wild you are never alone. In my many days of scouting coastal forests, foraging for mushrooms and other forestry products, being in tune is learned in a rhythm and spirit of nature,” Greg Walter said. “In magic realism, I attempted to share the universality and the beliefs in these spirits and beings, back to a time when man and animals spoke to each other.

It also could explain why there is scant, known physical evidence, current and in the fossil record. Speculation has it where they bury their dead. All the more reason it would be in that record, somewhere. Sometimes the journey is in the search.

Ridgewalkers: In Two Worlds is available on Amazon, or can be found on Walter’s website at theridgewalkers.com. He is currently selling autographed personal copies with his book along with some “gifts” of his artwork and the like. Such will be available to those who find him at various book signings or by sending him a personal message or email.

“As an author, I must open up and share from the deep well of experience,” Walter said. “It can be daunting and I want to do a great job. So, I think it’s just my way of sharing a mountain secret that I myself still grope for solid answers of what I walked into on that pack trip in 1995.”