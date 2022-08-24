Updates from BendFilm & Tin Pan

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Volunteer at the 2022 BendFilm Festival!

Great volunteers make the BendFilm Festival possible. As a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization, we depend on the incredible generosity and talents of our amazing volunteers who run all aspects of the festival. We hope you will join our team of hard-working, fun-loving cinephiles who are committed to creating an extraordinary event for our community!

Perks Include:

A cool BendFilm Volunteer t-shirt.

Access to movies when you sign-up for 2 volunteer shifts (if seats are available).

A “Volunteer Thank You” private screening party after the festival.

Two free Tin Pan Theater tickets for inside shows.

Get Your Fest Pass Today!

The 19th Annual Film Festival is shaping up to be one of the coolest yet. We can’t wait to share with you the exciting films and filmmakers we will be showcasing. So don’t miss your chance to experience as many films as possible, get priority seating and fest like a pro with a festival pass.

Members get 20 percent off all passes! *All pass holders with reserved tickets get priority seating 20-minutes before each film. If you need to join or renew, please visit our membership page first.

BendFilm is just one of 27 Festivals to be Academy Qualifying for short films–elevating the quality of our program. And what does it mean to be one the of the “25 Coolest Festivals in the World?” Leading film trade MovieMaker Magazine had this to say about BendFilm–especially our wonderful crowd:

“The audiences are some of the most engaged you’ll find and have led to some of the best Q&As I’ve ever seen. Films are shown in their historic movie theater downtown and even inside a craft brewery. You feel like you’re in a utopian bubble.”

The 19th Annual BendFilm Festival runs OCT 6-9 In Person and OCT 10-23 Virtual in Downtown Bend, the Old Mill District and the Bend Central District.

$10,000 BIPOC Women Grant Application Open!

On-screen representation affects cultural understanding of BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+ characters. Barriers need to be broken down until equal representation is achieved on-screen and behind the camera.

BendFilm’s Grant will support a BIPOC women artist with $10,000 toward making their short or feature film. The grant supports storytellers who are working to tell creative and complex stories told from a point of view that is unique and authentic.

Apply by September 1!

Alley Screenings are in Full Swing at the Tin Pan!

Thank you to everyone who has joined us so far for one of our alley screenings! From Oregon classics to reto Godzilla films, there is something for everyone. Look below to find what alley screenings are coming up, or visit our website ! We will see you there!

Bodies Bodies Bodies

In an isolated family mansion, a group of rich 20-somethings decides to play Bodies Bodies Bodies, a game where one of them is secretly a “killer” while the rest tries to “escape”. Things take a turn for the worse when real bodies start turning up, setting off a paranoid and dangerous chain of events.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

98% on Rotten Tomatoes!

“Poignant, profound, and utterly heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is animated entertainment with real heart.”

Fire of Love

Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other, and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle. They roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and their aftermath, documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances and lecture tours. Ultimately, Katia and Maurice would lose their lives during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they would leave a legacy that would forever enrich our knowledge of the natural world.

Race to Alaska

750 miles. Icy water. No motors. No support. Described as “the Iditarod on a boat with a chance of drowning or being eaten by a Grizzly bear,” this epic endurance race attracts the intrepid and unhinged who find their edge along a coastline that is as punishing as it is beautiful.

Zach Carver’s film documents the boating race that pushes its contestants to the edge of endurance. The titular competition, also known as R2AK, takes contestants from Port Townsend, Washington to Ketchikan, Alaska. Participants must traverse 750 miles of dangerous waters – the Inside Passage – without using motors of any kind, and without any outside support – that means no sponsors, no dockside repair teams, and nobody but the Coast Guard to offer help out there in the treacherous waters.

One Night Only!

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

After an encounter with UFOs, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen.

Join us for “VHS night” in the alley!

All Monsters Attack

Director Ishiro Honda returned again for the first Godzilla movie expressly for children. Economizing by reusing effects shots from other films in the series, All Monsters Attack tells the story of Ichiro, a lonely latchkey kid who finds solace in his dreams of befriending Minilla, the titular progeny of Son of Godzilla, whose parent is also often absent. In this thoughtful, human-scale story, boy and monster learn together what it means to grow up. ~Criterion

In the alley!

