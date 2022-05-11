Award-Winning Author, Speaker & Career Expert Gregg Levoy to Speak in Bend

(Gregg Levoy)

Gregg Levoy’s Callings: Finding and Following an Authentic Life has been rated among the Top 20 Career Publications by the Workforce Information Group. On May 15, Levoy will speak and offer a workshop at Unity Community of Central Oregon. He will explain that “Callings” are urgings from spirit that tell us what it will take to make our lives literally “come true,” pointing us toward awakenings, course-corrections and powerful authenticity. They could involve a career change or creative leap, taking on a new role or letting go of an old one, or launching a new venture. While honoring callings’ essential mystery, we’ll explore what they ask of us, how we tell the true call from the false, how we handle our resistance to it, what happens when we say no, and what happens when we say yes?

Levoy will offer an inspirational message at the 10am Sunday service and then lead people on a three-hour journey into “Callings.”

Levoy is also author of Vital Signs: The Nature and Nurture of Passion. He has appeared on CNN, NPR, PBS and ABC-TV and has keynoted at the Smithsonian Institution, Environmental Protection Agency, International Conference on Positive Aging, Microsoft, American Counseling Association and the Unity Worldwide Ministries Convention. He is a former adjunct professor of journalism at the University of New Mexico, former columnist and reporter for USA Today and the Cincinnati Enquirer and is now a regular blogger for Psychology Today Magazine.

Two opportunities to experience Gregg’s insights:

May 15, 10am | Inspirational talk about the essence of Callings that he’ll go into much deeper in the workshop to follow. Free and open to the public.

May 15, 12:30-3:30pm | In-depth workshop: Callings: Finding and Following an Authentic Life. Cost: $30.

For more information and to register visit unitycentraloregon.elvanto.net/event/bc19e6b1-05d1-4bdd-afe2-68f24fa219dd.

Both events will be held at Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Dr. in Bend.