Fantastic Tower Shows & Season Preview Announcement

Tower Theatre 2022-23 season preview.

She Stands Up

She Stands Up is a LIVE and livestream all-women comedy and music show benefitting multiple Central Oregon community organizations. Our inaugural event is May 14th 7:30pm at The Tower Theatre in Bend, Oregon. Tickets are on sale now and offered on sliding scale. Proceeds from our production will benefit World Muse, Planned Parenthood Columbia-Willamette, OUT Central Oregon, and the Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation. We hope to announce an additional beneficiary prior to our live event. We believe in the power of comedy to heal and unite. “This event is meant to highlight our capacity to grow and heal as a community by coming together to delight in the simple and joyful expression of laughter” says organizer Shanan Kelley.

About the lineup:

Headliners Chelsea Woodmansee and Shanan Kelley are joined by standup comedian and the creator of Cult of Tuck Deb Auchery (Alex Simpson), singer-songwriter Kourtni, poet Brave Crow, performer Alana Lopez, performer and elder Hillary Hurst, school board member and founder of Mecca Bend Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez, and singer-songwriter Matti Joy. Woodmansee (winner of Oregon’s Last Comic Standing), originally from Bend, returns to Central Oregon from her new hometown Chicago IL where she has been making a name for herself at The Second City. She produced and starred in a run of her own show Chicka Chicka Bang Bang to sold out audiences and critical acclaim and recently launched The Chelsea and Chelsea Show. Her storytelling gift is unparalleled, and she is a master at taking her audience along for the always hilarious ride. Kelley, creator and producer of The Night Light Show with Shanan Kelley and Magnificent Guests and a professional auctioneer, emcee, comedian and writer who lights up the stage with her unique brand of make you think/make you feel comedy. Singer-songwriter Kourtni opens the show with her original songs, setting the perfect tone for a night of laughter, music, and community. Deb Auchery shares candidly her hilarious perspective on personal experiences, while Hillary Hurst, Alana Lopez, Matti Joy, Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez, and Brave Crow bring power, wisdom, movement and humor to the stage. The night will be a fresh take on standup comedy and musical lineups and will leave the audience wanting more.

***Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, She Stands Up has been rescheduled a total of four times from its original opening date of April 11 2020. All tickets purchased to She Stands Up have automatically been transferred to May 14 and no further action is required on the part of ticket holders. For those who have tickets and cannot attend, the Tower Theatre box office will provide a full refund. Contact the Tower Theatre box office at 541.317.0700. Please feel welcome to verify ticket status by calling or emailing the box office at info@towertheatre.org.***

Our Commitment

We believe in the power of community and we know laughter heals. A generous portion of our proceeds will benefit the work of the following organizations: World Muse, Planned Parenthood Columbia-Willamette, OUT Central Oregon, and the Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation. Each of these organizations has consistently demonstrated their commitment to the health of our community and we are honored to support their work. We hope to add an additional 1-3 community organizations to our beneficiary list with continued ticket sales and sponsorship support.

LIVE at Bend’s historic Tower Theatre

Livestream tickets available for at-home viewing

May 14, 2022 | 7:30pm

Tickets available for in-person and virtual attendance on sliding scale via towertheatre.org

*Please note at time of release, in-person tickets are over 90% sold out

For additional information and press requests, contact Shanan Kelley shanankelley@gmail.com.

Wishbone Ash feat. Argus Live 50th! — May 18 | 7:30pm

For this special concert, Wishbone Ash will perform their landmark album, Argus (1972), in its entirety. The band’s third release, Argus is interwoven with medieval and spiritual imagery, featuring such classics as The King Will Come, Throw Down the Sword and Blowin’ Free — all three are still staples of Wishbone Ash’s regular concerts. It is on Argus that guitarists Andy Powell and Ted Turner perfected their melodic twin-lead style, which later influenced such bands as Thin Lizzy and Iron Maiden.

Broadway’s Anthony Rapp in Concert! — May 20 | 8pm

Anthony Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in the Tony Award-winning rock opera Rent. Rent explores a struggle with life, love and AIDS, and the impact each has on our society. Rapp shared an OBIE (Off-Broadway) Award with the rest of the cast for the performance. After taking the show from Off-Broadway to Broadway, Chicago to London, Rapp reprised his role in the 2005 Sony Pictures major motion picture adaptation. Rapp is a cast member on Star Trek: Discovery, where he plays the TV franchise’s very first openly gay character, astromycologist Lt. Paul Stamets.

The Tower Theatre 2022-23 Season Preview Party

Classic rock ‘n’ roll to landmark compositions. Brass bands to soulful singers. Hip-hop dancers to jazz legends. Country music to Christmas movies.

Our new season has it all.

And we want you back where you belong — at the Tower!

Member Preview Party May 25

Public Announcement May 27

For concerns, questions and more info, contact 541-317-0700 or info@towertheatre.org.

