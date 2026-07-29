Back by Popular Demand: Mason Via!

Every year we bring back one artist from the previous festival based on popularity, and honestly? Vibes. This artist is our “Encore Act,” a highly coveted spot in the folk festival world.

This year’s Encore Act? The beloved Appalachian troubadour and protector of Parks, Mason Via! Catch this dashing Southern gentleman back in Sisters on Friday, Sept. 25 and/or Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Sisters Folk Festival!

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Mason Via

Returning for the second consecutive year, Mason Via was born and bred in the Blue Ridge Mountains but now makes his home in Gator Country: Gainesville, FL. An alumnus of Old Crow Medicine Show, he earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the band’s chart-topping Folk album, “Jubilee.” His latest self-titled album came out in April 2025 and debuted at #12 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album chart. Mason toured in 2025 with bluegrass stars like Sierra Hull, I’m With Her, and the Wood Brothers. His songwriting can also be seen on Grammy-winning & Grammy-nominated albums by bluegrass icons Molly Tuttle and Del McCoury. During his time in Nashville, he was praised by NPR as one of the top 10 artists thriving in Bluegrass music. Be ready for an exciting show full of high-octane bluegrass energy paired with emotionally gripping lyrics that will have you dancing and singing along.

Explore the Rest of the Lineup

Get a taste of Mason’s greatness with his 2025 Caldera Sessions episode featuring his unforgettable original song, See It While You Can.

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