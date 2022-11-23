Baritone Will Liverman & Pianist Gloria Chien at Lincoln Recital Hall

(Will Liverman and Gloria Chien | Photos courtesy of Chamber Music Northwest)

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) is proud to present Will Liverman (baritone), with CMNW Artistic Director Gloria Chien (piano), for a moving vocal performance of works ranging from spirituals and the American songbook to Ravel, Williams, Price, and others. To be held on Monday, December 12 at 7:30pm, the performance will be at Portland State University’s Lincoln Recital Hall. A part of our 2022/23 AT-HOME series, this concert will be recorded to premiere online two weeks later and will stream for two weeks — December 26 through January 9.

With an intriguing recital program of 10 works, Will Liverman has selected a varied vocal repertoire for the evening that offers a journey through spirituals, chamber, show and folk music, hailing from a range of composers and arrangers. CMNW Artistic Director and pianist Gloria Chien will join Liverman to perform in this intimate and powerful recital.

Called “a voice for this historic moment” (The Washington Post), Grammy-nominated baritone Will Liverman took the Metropolitan Opera by storm last fall as Charles in Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones. Following Fire’s success, the Met announced that Liverman will star in Anthony Davis’ X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X. The second opera by a Black composer in the company’s history, X has its premiere November 2023.

“…velvet-voiced baritone Will Liverman is out to make the classical music canon more inclusive…” ~ NPR

From CMNW Artistic Director Gloria Chien: “Chamber Music Northwest is thrilled to present Will in his only West Coast recital this season. He has emerged as one of the most important voices of our time, and the songs on this program have a strong personal meaning for him. I have a special love for performing art song recitals, so I am looking forward to a memorable evening of making music with Will!”

About the musicians:

Will Liverman, baritone, piano

Gloria Chien, piano

Concert Program

AFRICAN AMERICAN SPIRITUAL “Steal Away” (arr. Shawn Okpebholo)

PRICE “Songs to the Dark Virgin” (1941)

PRICE “Night” (1946)

RAVEL “Don Quichotte à Dulcinée”

CARL LOEWE Selections from “3 Balladen”

CARL LOEWE Odins Meeresritt, Op. 118

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Selections from “Songs of Travel”

AFRICAN AMERICAN SPIRITUAL “Down to the River to Pray” (arr. Will Liverman)

FREDERICK LOEWE “If Ever I Would Leave You” (arr. Will Liverman)

GEOGHEGAN “Ten Thousand Miles Away” (arr. Steven Mark Kohn)

Program Notes: HERE

AT-HOME CONCERT SERIES

Chamber Music Northwest offers three concerts as a part of their 2022/23 AT-HOME Series. These concerts include: CMNW Protégé Artist Anna Lee with Portland’s Amadeus Chamber Orchestra and CMNW Artistic Director Soovin Kim, world-lauded baritone Will Liverman with applauded pianist and CMNW Artistic Director Gloria Chien, and the groundbreaking Catalyst Quartet with a program focused entirely on women composers. These online concerts will be professionally recorded by Portland video producer Invisible Harness, and streamed online beginning two weeks after their live concert date. The AT-HOME concerts will be available online at cmnw.org for two weeks.

Chamber Music Northwest | 2022/23 Season

VOICE + PIANO

Baritone Will Liverman & Pianist Gloria Chien

DATE: Monday, December 12

TIME: 7:30 pm

VENUE: Lincoln Recital Hall, PSU

MORE INFORMATION: CMNW concert listing

SUBSCRIPTIONS

4-concert subscription package range: $130-$250

Under 30: $80

Under 18: $40

Subscription Packages

AT-HOME 2022/23 SEASON SERIES

2-concert pass: $50

Single concert pass: $30

Will Liverman & Gloria Chien ● 12/26/22 – 1/9/23

Catalyst Quartet: UNCOVERED | Women Composers ● 4/30/23 – 5/14/23

AT-HOME Pass

SINGLE TICKETS

Range: $32.50-$62.50

Under 30: $20

Under 18: $10

General/Senior Rush: $30 (at the door)

Arts Industry Rush: $20 (at the door)

Arts 4 All: $5 (advance/at the door)

HEALTH & SAFETY

For concerts during the 2022/23 Season, CMNW will not check proof of COVID vaccination. Patrons will be strongly encouraged to wear face masks at all venues, and during the concerts. CMNW will adapt the policy over the course of the season, as necessary.

2022/23 SEASON CONCERTS

The 2022/23 year-round season includes a diverse showcase of internationally-acclaimed artists ranging from the groundbreaking Sphinx Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and superstar cellists Sharon Robinson, Alisa Weilerstein (performing Bach’s Complete Cello Suites), to Metropolitan Opera baritone Will Liverman with Gloria Chien, and CMNW’s Artists-in-Residence, Catalyst Quartet with a program featuring all women composers. Gracing CMNW’s stage this season is Portland’s own Amadeus Chamber Orchestra, electric violinists Soovin Kim, Jamie Laredo, and Anna Lee, as well as the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music’s leading alumni and students, and screen legend John de Lancie in A Soldier’s Tale.

Upcoming Highlights:

In a feat rarely undertaken, the internationally recognized and heart-stirring cellist Alisa Weilerstein will perform the complete Bach Cello Suites in one sensational evening (2/4/22)

Curtis Institute of Music alumni Soovin Kim and David Shifrin, joined by the on-tour orchestra, and film star John de Lancie present a fascinating lineup of classics and new works, along with The Solder’s Tale (3/14/22)

CMNW’s critically-acclaimed 2022/23 Artists-in-Residence, Catalyst Quartet, close the season with an inspirational program comprised entirely of women composers with pieces representative of the past, and the present day (4/16/22)

NEXT UP FROM CMNW

SOLO CELLO

Alisa Weilerstein: The Complete Bach Cello Suites

Saturday, February 4 @ 6pm

The Old Church Concert Hall

In a rare mega-concert event, the “technically flawless and deeply expressive” (The New York Times) cellist Alisa Weilerstein, performs all six of Bach’s powerfully moving Cello Suites in a single concert. Weilerstein — featured in our 2020/21 virtual concerts — is known for her commanding performances of cello repertoire classics, and this intimate solo cello feat of musicianship is of epic proportions. This exciting music marathon will have an early start time, and an extended intermission with rejuvenating sustenance and libations before embarking on the second half.

“An exceptional cellist and distinguished musician…Weilerstein has carefully considered the path through these works, finding a magnitude of emotion. Weilerstein’s contemporary approach is respectful of the Baroque origins but brings a highly expressive performance.” ~ The Classic Review

Learn about the musician:

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Concert Program

J. S. BACH

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor

Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major

Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat Major

Cello Suite No. 5 in C Minor

Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major

MUSIC + STORYTELLING

CURTIS ON TOUR: L’Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier’s Tale)

Tuesday, March 14 @ 7:30pm

Alberta Rose Theatre

A thrilling tale of trickery and magic, Igor Stravinsky’s L’Histoire du Soldat comes to life through an ensemble of renowned Curtis Institute of Music alumni leading their finest student musicians. Hailed as “One of the world’s leading music academies” (BBC Culture), two preeminent Curtis Institute graduates — CMNW Artistic Director Emeritus David Shifrin (1980-2020) and Artistic Director Soovin Kim (2020-present) — team up with Curtis’s rising star performers, and are joined by beloved actor and narrator John de Lancie (Star Trek & Breaking Bad) who voices the characters for this dramatic treat. The program also features stirring masterpieces by Penderecki, Poulenc, and another Curtis alumnus, composer Viet Cuong.

Curtis on Tour is made possible by the Nina von Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music.

“For more than 10 years, Curtis on Tour artists and ensembles have delighted audiences around the globe with performances that are ‘exhilarating from beginning to end…’” ~ The Washington Post

Learn about the artists:

Curtis on Tour/Curtis Institute, ensemble

Soovin Kim, violin

David Shifrin, clarinet

John de Lancie, narrator

Concert Program

VIET CUONG Well-Groomed for Solo Snare Drum (2019)

POULENC Sonata for Clarinet & Bassoon in D Major

PENDERECKI Duo Concertante for Violin and Double Bass

NICHOLAS DIBERARDINO (New Commission)

STRAVINSKY L’Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier’s Tale)

STRINGS

Catalyst Quartet: UNCOVERED | Remarkable Women Composers

Sunday, April 16 @ 4pm

The Old Church Concert Hall

Hailed by The New York Times as “invariably energetic and finely burnished…playing with earthy vigor,” the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet was founded by the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Organization, which is dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Catalyst combines a serious commitment to diversity, education, and contemporary works with virtuosic playing “reminiscent of great quartets of the past such as the Guarneri and Budapest” (Richmond Times). In this concert, CMNW’s 2022-23 Artists-in-Residence will continue their celebration of music by Black composers with selections from the quartet’s acclaimed multi-volume anthology of albums, UNCOVERED, that highlight masterworks by classical composers previously overlooked because of their race or gender.

“Like all great chamber groups, the Catalyst Quartet is beautiful to watch, like a family in lively conversation at the dinner table: anticipating, interrupting, changing subjects.” ~ The New York Times

Learn about the musicians:

Catalyst Quartet, string ensemble

Concert Program

CAROLINE SHAW Bittersweet synonym

ANGELICA NEGRÓN Lo infinito

JESSIE MONTGOMERY Build

JOAN TOWER A short flight

TERESA CAREÑO String Quartet in B Minor

GERMAINE TAILLEFERRE String Quartet in B Minor

FANNY MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-Flat Major

ABOUT CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST:

Now in its 52nd season, Chamber Music Northwest shares the richness and diversity of chamber music with more than 50,000 people through 80 events annually, including our Summer Festival of outstanding concerts, illuminating outreach activities, educational programs and support of young musicians, and innovative collaborations across the Portland Metro region.

Chamber Music Northwest’s mission is to inspire our community through concerts and events celebrating the richness and diversity of chamber music, performed by artists of the highest caliber, presenting our community with exceptional opportunities for enjoyment, education, and reflection. Chamber Music Northwest is led by Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, and Executive Director Peter Bilotta.

As one of the nation’s leading chamber music presenters, Chamber Music Northwest brings to our community the world’s greatest musicians and composers, from rising star members of our Protégé Project and exceptional local musicians to world-renowned artists that include Grammy Award winners, Avery Fisher Prize honorees, and MacArthur ‘Genius Award’ recipients. Together they collaborate to perform the expansive 500-year chamber music repertoire, ranging from beloved classics and hidden masterpieces to less conventional projects and contemporary works.

In June 2022, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) launched their new Young Artist Institute (YAI), an intensive education program for 16 talented string players from around the world, ages 14-18. The three-week YAI program included a faculty of esteemed musicians and teachers: CMNW’s Artistic Director Soovin Kim, Jessica Lee (violin), Nicholas Cords (viola), and Peter Stumpf (cello). The Institute was managed by Alyssa Tong, and young artist mentors Katie Danforth and Paul Kim. The program also included a Collaborative Piano Fellowship for two international pianists who collaborated daily with YAI students and faculty in rehearsals and performances.

Chamber Music Northwest is an international leader in celebrating chamber music’s enduring relevance and diversity, with more than 100 commissions and premieres of new works as well as its Protégé Project, which cultivates the next generation of dynamic chamber music performers by supporting exceptional, early-career chamber musicians and composers in their professional development.

cmnw.org