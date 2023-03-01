Barrio, Bend’s Beloved Downtown Latin Fusion Eatery, to be Reimagined as Two New Spaces — Bar Rio & Bodega — Set to Reopen This Spring

One of downtown Bend’s most beloved and longest-tenured, locally-owned restaurants, Barrio, is set to transform this spring into two distinct concepts — Bar Rio and Bodega. The restaurant will temporarily close beginning March 19 to begin the transformation, with a soft opening scheduled for late May. Both Bar Rio and Bodega will continue to bring ethnic flavors to the culinary scene with an elevated twist: at Bar Rio, that’ll come in the form of distinct cocktails and tapas, while Bodega will offer a robust grab-and-go market geared toward downtown workers, locals and visitors alike. Both Bar Rio and Bodega will continue to be owned by chef/owner Steven Draheim, a Bend native and his wife, Amy.

The transformation of Barrio to Bar Rio will be the first of the project’s two phases, offering the perfect love story of savory small plates and curated cocktails. Chef/owner Steven Draheim and his team create a culinary experience that transports both the mind and palate to the vibrant markets of Barcelona, Israel and Mexico. While some of Barrio’s original concepts will remain, Bar Rio will provide an elevated cocktail and tapas-style experience. The interior aesthetics will blend rich Alhambra-inspired tiles, Mediterranean blues and earthy terracotta selected by Trisha Plass of LRS Architects.

“In our travels to Spain, Mexico and Israel, we’ve been inspired by markets, kitchens and cultures from Lanzarote to La Paz, which fueled our initial passion to bring these “barrios” from around the world to Bend, my hometown,” says Steven Draheim, chef/owner at Bar Rio & Shimshon. “We will continue to deliver those rich flavors with Bar Rio, but with a refreshed concept featuring tapas and craft cocktails to meet the evolving, post-pandemic guest experience.”

Bodega will occupy the space adjacent to Bar Rio, and will be the second phase of the project. The Bodega market experience shares stories from around the world, told through chef-driven, grab-and-go meals, savory spices, sundries, beer and wine and culinary gifts.

“‘Can you bottle that?’ is something we’ve heard often over the years, whether it’s the sherry vinaigrette Steven uses to toss the Barrio green beans, or the perfectly smooth hummus at Shimshon,” says Amy Draheim, Bar Rio and Bodega co-owner. “Bodega will be just that. It will be your place to source prepared food you love from Barrio and Shimshon, as well as a place to grab the basics to create your own Barrio or Shimshon-inspired meals at home.”

While the restaurant will be closed for renovation, the Barrio food truck at On Tap will begin serving a Bodega inspired menu of grab-and-go and tapas items. Barrio and Shimshon food trucks at Midtown Yacht Club will remain open, as will Shimshon’s new brick-and-mortar location at The Grove. Be sure to follow along on Barrio’s Instagram @barriobend to watch the transformation take place.

Owned, managed and operated by Bend native, chef/owner Steven Draheim, Barrio has steadily grown into one of the most beloved mainstays in the Central Oregon culinary scene. Inspired by their cultural heritage and global travels, the Draheims have melded Latin, Mediterranean and Spanish flavors to transport diners to these destinations, through food. Barrio’s operations include the company’s flagship restaurant, Barrio, which is set to unveil two new concepts, Bar Rio and Bodega, in downtown Bend this spring. Other locations include the new Shimshon Israeli Street Food restaurant inside The Grove in Northwest Crossing, the Barrio food truck at On Tap and the Shimshon and Barrio food trucks at Midtown Yacht Club.

