Updates from Deschutes Public Library

Redmond Library: Building for the Future

We’re starting a new chapter in the story of the Redmond Library, one that includes an all-new building befitting the growth of this dynamic city. The public is invited to join us on March 11 at 12pm as we break ground on the new Redmond Library (address: 827 SW Deschutes Avenue). Join us and learn more about the new building, which will double the square footage of the previous library and give the public access to more books and resources, more meeting and creative spaces, updated technology, a children’s discovery space, and more. We’ll have fun library swag on hand for all ages, including book bags and t-shirts; we’ll even have a limited supply of commemorative bricks to share from the Jessie Hill building. And don’t forget: a temporary Redmond Library is now open at 2127 S Highway 97 in Redmond.

Updates: La Pine and Sisters Libraries

Remodeling is in full-swing at the La Pine and Sisters Libraries, with both spaces expected to reopen later this fall. A temporary library is now open on the Sisters Library property where you can pick up holds as well as do limited browsing and access computers and a printer/copier. Work is wrapping up on a temporary space for the La Pine Library; we appreciate your patience as we move closer to an opening date, which is now targeted for mid-to-late March. We’ll post an exact date as soon as we have it at dpl.pub/futurelapine. In the meantime, the next closest library is in Sunriver at 56855 Venture Lane. Customers affected by the La Pine Library closure, please disregard any overdue notices. Our team is working diligently to review items that may be overdue due to the closure. We appreciate your patience during this time.

Open House: Learn More About the New Stevens Ranch Library in East Bend

The public is invited to get a first look at proposed designs for the new Stevens Ranch Library in east Bend on Monday, March 13, at 6pm (event location: Larkspur Community Center). Library staff and members of the design team will give a brief presentation and will be on hand to answer your questions. The new library will be the largest in the Deschutes Public Library system and will provide increased materials collections, multiple meeting and gathering spaces for all ages, a dynamic early learning center for children, and efficient processing systems for quicker and far-reaching service delivery across Deschutes County.

A Novel Idea: Passport to Reading and a Book Bag!

Over the years, A Novel Idea has taken us around the world and throughout time, and this year it’s taking us to even more places, with four authors and four books! We’re excited to offer a commemorative Reading Passport and book bag to celebrate the 20th year of this popular community read program. To take part, stop by any library to pick up a passport, then stop in to get a sticker when you complete a book (or books). Once your passport is complete, you can pick up your book bag. You get a sticker for reading any book by each of our four A Novel Idea 2023 authors: David James Duncan, María Amparo Escandón, Peter Heller, and Anne Griffin. To learn more about this year’s epic A Novel Idea program visit our website here.

Cursive Workshop: Building Fine Motor Skills

From tablets to computers, keyboards play a large role in how we communicate, but writing by hand has multiple benefits. In particular, learning cursive can help train a young brain to integrate various forms of information at once, including visual and tactile inputs, while applying fine motor skills. Be sure to check out the Kid’s Cursive Workshops in March at several locations. Ideal for kids 6-11, this one-hour workshop will teach basic pencil strokes, letters, and some words. Participants will leave with their own cursive workbook to continue their practice. Scroll down to KIDS & FAMILIES for program locations and times, or visit our web calendar for March and search for “cursive.”

Book Clubs: In-Person, Online, and DIY!

Are you looking to discuss books with other book lovers? Check out the book clubs offered through the library–you’ll find six in March, with two happening online and four in-person. If you have your own book club, we’re here to support you. We offer hundreds of book club kits that you can check out for two months at a time. Each kit comes in a handy tote and includes 10–12 copies of the book, as well as a discussion guide. Explore the full selection on our website.

Prizes Galore: Join the Winter Reading Challenge

There’s still time to take part in the Winter Reading Challenge for adults (ages 18+). Complete bookish challenges and track your progress via the free Beanstack app for the chance to earn great prizes! The Winter Reading Challenge runs through March 20. Learn more about the challenge and how to take part on our website here.

Pro Tip: Explore Your Family Tree with Ancestry Library Edition

Available for in-library use on public internet computer and via WiFi at all DPL locations, Ancestry Library Edition gives you access to more than 7,000 databases. You can search censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, photos, and more. If you want more help getting started with research, be sure to check out these books available from your library, or Book-a-Librarian for research assistance.

Spotlight on Free Tax Prep Help at the Downtown Bend Library

Don’t let frustrations over preparing your taxes get the best of you; take advantage of free Tax-Aide sessions happening at the Downtown Bend Library! AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is back on Saturdays through April 15 from 9am-4pm to help Central Oregonians of all ages. Learn about tax credits and have an IRS-Certified Tax Volunteer help prepare and submit your taxes online. Learn more here.

Events & Programs in March

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Note: We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations in La Pine, Redmond, and Sisters to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events when following the links below.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time — Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Kid’s Cursive Workshop — March 9 (La Pine Elem.); March 11 (Sunriver); March 13 (E. Bend); March 14 (Suttle Tea); March 21 (SCP Hotel Redmond); March 27 (D. Bend)

Page to Screen Family Movie Night: Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone — March 10 (Tower Theatre)

STEAM Team: Pysanky Eggs — March 15 (E. Bend); March 21 (D. Bend); March 22 (Sunriver)

Middle Ground (10-14 Yrs)

Pysanky Eggs — March 9 (Sunriver); March 28 (D. Bend)

Grab-and-Go Pysanky Eggs — March 11 (Redmond and Sisters)

Redmond Book Club: The Guide — March 2 (Becky Johnson Comm. Ctr.)

The Nonfiction Book Club: Seen and Unseen — March 9 (online)

Reading Rainbow Book Club: Summer in the City of Roses — March 11 (D. Bend)

East Bend Book Club: L.A. Weather — March 11

Downtown Bend Book Club: The Guide — March 24

The Fiction Book Club: The River Why — March 29 (online)

Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) — March 1, March 15

Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend) — Los viernes, 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations — see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more sessions and locations throughout the county

Tax Aide (D. Bend) — Saturdays in February and March

Lawyer in the Library (online) — March 1, March 15

Law Library Office Hours — March 2 (La Pine Activity Ctr); March 2 (Sunriver); March 7, March 14, March 21, (D. Bend); March 9 (Fika Sisters); March 9 (Redmond); March 16 (E. Bend)

Job Search Lab — March 2, March 30 (D. Bend)

Open Computer Lab — March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30 (D. Bend); March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28 (Redmond); March 10, March 31 (E. Bend); March 17 (Sunriver)

Demystifying Digital Marketing, Pt. 2 — March 2 (D. Bend)

First Results from the James Webb Space Telescope — March 3 (D. Bend + online)

Food is Culture — March 4 (D. Bend)

Open Hub Singing Club — March 6 (E. Bend); March 15 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Healthy Touch for Children & Youth with KIDS Center — March 7 (D. Bend)

Becoming a Citizen 101 — March 8 (D. Bend + online)

Landscape Painting & the Conservation Movement — March 8 (D. Bend); March 11 (Sisters Firehouse)

Your Next Book Pop-up: Winter Reading Challenge — March 10 (Sunriver)

Popcorn & Book Pairing — March 13 (BrownBag Popcorn Co.)

SCORE Small Business Counseling — March 14, March 28 (D. Bend)

SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center — March 14 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Pearl Harbor, Pants, and a Piece of Paper — March 18 (E. Bend)

Deaf Panel: Witnessing Diverse Experiences — March 21 (D. Bend)

Death Café — March 28 (D. Bend)

Project Recover: Keeping America’s Promise — March 1 (E. Bend); March 5 (Redmond Proficiency Academy)

What Can Algae Tell Us? — March 14 (Redmond Proficiency Academy); March 22 (D. Bend)

Water Is Life — March 16 (D. Bend); March 23 (SHARC)

Simplify Your Spending & Saving Strategies — March 20 (D. Bend; note time change to 6:30pm)

Murder on the Nile — March 23 (Cascades Theatrical Co.)

Quiet Writing Time (D. Bend) — March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28

Writing & Resilience: HIIT for the Heart — March 9 (D. Bend)

Crime Panel with Central Oregon Writers Guild — March 14 (D. Bend + online)

Third Thursday Open Mic — March 16 (High Desert Music Hall)

Construction and Remodeling Updates and Timeline

Redmond Library

Under construction

Temporary library now open

2127 S Highway 97, Redmond

Sisters Library

Remodeling in process

Temporary library now open

110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

La Pine Library

Remodeling in process

Temporary library coming in mid-to-late March

