BEAT Announces Tickets for Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition)

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)
From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
Tickets are on sale now — get yours today!
Performances at Summit High
Friday, May 5 — 7pm
Saturday, May 6 — 2pm
Saturday, May 6 — 7pm
Sunday, May 7 — 2pm
Friday, May 12 — 7pm
Saturday, May 13 — 2pm
Saturday, May 13 — 7pm
Sunday, May 14 — 2pm