BEAT Announces Tickets for Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition)

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Tickets are on sale now — get yours today!

Performances at Summit High

Friday, May 5 — 7pm

Saturday, May 6 — 2pm

Saturday, May 6 — 7pm

Sunday, May 7 — 2pm

Friday, May 12 — 7pm

Saturday, May 13 — 2pm

Saturday, May 13 — 7pm

Sunday, May 14 — 2pm

Click for Tickets

beatchildrenstheatre.org