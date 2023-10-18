BEAT Announces Tickets to The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!!!

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, by Barbara Robinson
In this hilarious Christmas tale, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem — and the fun — when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on! Hysterical and heartwarming, this will be the perfect play to kick off our holiday season!
Tickets are on sale now — get yours today!
Performances at Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village
Saturday, November 4 — 7pm
Sunday, November 5 — 2pm
Performances at Bend Elks Lodge
Saturday, November 11 — 2pm
Saturday, November 11 — 7pm