Bend Design Week is HERE

2023 Speaker Lineup
Chuck McBride
CCO & Founder of Cutwater
Keynote: Creativity Means Business
Nishat Akhtar
VP of Creative at Instrument
Keynote: Notating and Noticing, a Design Practice
Cleo Barnett
Co-Creative Director at Amplifier
Keynote: Culture Wars: How One Organization is Using Open Source Artwork and Teaching Tools to Empower Communities, at Scale
Bernard Troyer
Nonprofit Director
Keynote: Building BLOCKS: Community Powered and Designed Solutions towards ending Homelessness
Pedro Ruíz
Futurist / Deep Learning Engineer at Iterate Labs
Keynote: Generative Artificial Intelligence Revolution: How Diffusion Models and Pre-Trained Transformers are Shaping the Future of Creative Expression
Phoebe Anderson-Kline
Social Worker and Program Director
Keynote: Building BLOCKS: Community Powered and Designed Solutions towards ending Homelessness
Sami Chohan
Educator (the-what-if-but-not-for-the-sake-of-it-kind)
Keynote: The world is changing, and so can architectural education
Josué Rivas
Indigenous Futurist
Workshop: The Power of Telling Your Own Story
Jason Sturgill
Illustrator/Art Director
Workshop: I Can’t Draw (Let Me Show You How)
Kait Kenobi
Brand Designer + Creative Consultant at Midnight Grim
Workshop: The Weirdest Person in the Room: How to Stand Out and Succeed by Harnessing Your Inner Weirdo
Claude Leco
Footwear Designer
Workshop: My Rapid Concept Development Process
Eric Moore
Leadership Coach
Workshop: Transforming Tough Talk: An NVC Workshop
Isabelle Poirier
Brand Designer + Founder at IP Design Studio
Workshop: Sensory-telling: Designing Impactful Zines
MOsley WOtta
2023 Bend Design Emcee