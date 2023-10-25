Bend Design Week is HERE

We could not be more excited that the Bend Design 2023 week is upon us. Attendees, keep an eye out for a ‘How-To’ Bend Design email. This will have helpful information on the schedule, parking, and more.

2023 Speaker Lineup

Chuck McBride

CCO & Founder of Cutwater

Keynote: Creativity Means Business

Nishat Akhtar

VP of Creative at Instrument

Keynote: Notating and Noticing, a Design Practice

Cleo Barnett

Co-Creative Director at Amplifier

Keynote: Culture Wars: How One Organization is Using Open Source Artwork and Teaching Tools to Empower Communities, at Scale

Bernard Troyer

Nonprofit Director

Keynote: Building BLOCKS: Community Powered and Designed Solutions towards ending Homelessness

Pedro Ruíz

Futurist / Deep Learning Engineer at Iterate Labs

Keynote: Generative Artificial Intelligence Revolution: How Diffusion Models and Pre-Trained Transformers are Shaping the Future of Creative Expression

Phoebe Anderson-Kline

Social Worker and Program Director

Keynote: Building BLOCKS: Community Powered and Designed Solutions towards ending Homelessness

Sami Chohan

Educator (the-what-if-but-not-for-the-sake-of-it-kind)

Keynote: The world is changing, and so can architectural education

Josué Rivas

Indigenous Futurist

Workshop: The Power of Telling Your Own Story

Jason Sturgill

Illustrator/Art Director

Workshop: I Can’t Draw (Let Me Show You How)

Kait Kenobi

Brand Designer + Creative Consultant at Midnight Grim

Workshop: The Weirdest Person in the Room: How to Stand Out and Succeed by Harnessing Your Inner Weirdo

Claude Leco

Footwear Designer

Workshop: My Rapid Concept Development Process

Eric Moore

Leadership Coach

Workshop: Transforming Tough Talk: An NVC Workshop

Isabelle Poirier

Brand Designer + Founder at IP Design Studio

Workshop: Sensory-telling: Designing Impactful Zines

MOsley WOtta

2023 Bend Design Emcee

