BEAT is Excited about Summer

(Photo | Courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Summer is almost here, and at BEAT we are ready for some summer fun! Check out our camps and classes, and sign up for your summer theatre adventures NOW!

Maybe you like improv… or you want to sing and dance… or perhaps Shakespeare and Stage Combat are more your style. Or maybe you just turned four and you are ready for your very first theatre class! There’s something for everybody at BEAT this summer! Classes fill fast, so click on the link below and join us for lots of laughs and learn all about theatre.

Our Camps Rock

Oh, My Odyssey: A Camp for New Actors

Ages: 7-11

Dates: June 27-June 30, 2022

Time: 9am-3pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $225

Learn what theatre is all about in this legendary camp covering the incredible adventures of Odysseus of Ithaca. During this four-day week, we will travel back in time to ancient Greece to learn all about acting as we all play multiple roles, from Greek Gods to Ghoulish Ghosts and Sirens to Sea Beasts! No previous experience required.

Voyaging with Vikings

Ages: 9-12

Dates: July 11-15, 2022

Time: 9am-3pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $285

Come aboard our longboats, as we set sail to discover new and uncharted waters! Gain new skills as we explore vocal techniques, creative movement on a set and basic stage combat, and prepare to tell the tale of an ancient Viking crew!

A Great Way to BEAT the Heat

Fight Like A Bard!

Ages: 10-17

Dates: July 18-21, 2022

Time: 9am-12pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $105

Have you been wanting to try acting? Or perhaps you are already an actor, but want to work on your Shakespeare skills? Come join us for “Fight Like A Bard!” and start your journey! This class will focus on two things — one, how to understand and perform Shakespeare’s language (hint… he was a GENIUS!) and two, stage combat! We will be looking specifically at some of Shakespeare’s most famous battle scenes and choreographing amazing fights. No experience necessary… just come ready to have some fun!

Improv Session 1

Ages: 9-14

Dates: July 18-21, 2022

Time: 1-4pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $105

Do you love to make up exciting stories? Do you love to act out amazing characters? Then Improv is for you! Come spend some time this summer learning all about the art of scriptless performance, and have a terrific time playing improvisation games and sharpening your acting skills. No previous experience required.

Junior BEAT

Ages: 7-9

Dates: July 25-28, 2022

Time: 9:30-11am

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $65

For the growing actor, (or a six year old actor who has already tried out Teeny BEAT a few times) we have Junior BEAT! This class takes young actors to the next level of storytelling by giving them more experience in theatre, and adding the fun of some singing and dancing. Junior BEAT is the perfect class for preparing a young actor for a bigger production experience.

Teeny BEAT

Ages: 4-6

Dates: July 25-28, 2022

Time: 11:30am-12:15pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $45

Do you have a young, budding performer who is anxious to try out the world of theatre? Come try Teeny BEAT, a class designed to introduce four-six year olds to the basics of theatre through lots of fun games, and some exciting story telling. Teeny BEAT is the perfect way to get started exploring your dramatic side!

Sound Design… Sounds Amazing!

Ages: 10-16

Dates: July 25-28, 2022

Time: 1-4pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $105

Work on a sound design for an upcoming BEAT production! Learn the basic approach to sound design including finding and creating individual sound effects to setting the scene through ambient soundscapes. Students must have access to a laptop computer that they can bring with them to class. Please let us know if this is a barrier to attending.

Mini BEAT the Heat — Theatre Games

Ages: 8-12

Dates: August 1-2, 2022

Time: 9am-12pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $65

In the summer, we like to PLAY! If you are looking for some theatre playtime this summer, come try our two-day Theatre Games workshop. This class will be split into two focuses; creative physical movement games, and brainstorming/improvisational games. Character expression, safe & controlled body movement, creative storytelling, improvisation and pantomime will be the tools we use to learn all about theatre through games. No experience needed!

Mini BEAT the Heat — Move It and Groove It!

Ages: 8-12

Dates: August 3-4, 2022

Time: 9am-12pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $65

Tired of sitting in front of a screen? Ready to get your body and your imagination moving? Come join us in Move It and Groove It! where we will practice how to use the full range of our body mechanics to express emotion, to portray character traits and to tell stories. No experience needed — just bring your groove!

Improv Session 2

Ages: 9-14

Dates: August 8-11, 2022

Time: 9am-12pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $105

Junior BEAT Session 2

Ages: 7-9

Dates: August 8-11, 2022

Time: 1-2:30pm

Location: BEAT Studio

Fee: $65

