BEAT The Heat Summer Camps 2024!

By

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

There are a few spots left in the following amazing summer camps!

Theatre On the High Seas! – Pirate Performers!
Ages: 8-10
July 8-11
9:30am-12:30am
Beat Studio – 1080 SE 9th Street, Suite 120
$135.00

Did You Hear That?? – Sound Design
Ages: 10-15
July 8-12
1:30-4:30pm
Beat Studio – 1080 SE 9th Street, Suite 120
$165.00

Puppet Magic!
Ages: 8-12
Aug 5-8
1:30-4:30pm
Beat Studio – 1080 SE 9th Street, Suite 120
$135.00

Turn Me Into What?? – Movement and Clowning for the Actor
Ages: 8-13
Aug 19-23
9am-12pm
Beat Studio – 1080 SE 9th Street, Suite 120
$165.00

Where in the World Are We? – Set Design
Ages: 9-13
Aug 19-22
1pm-4pm
Beat Studio – 1080 SE 9th Street, Suite 120
$135.00

