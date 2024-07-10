Upcoming Event Alert

Calling all 10th, 11th and 12th graders and recent high school graduates! Embark on an adventure of art and storytelling with the High Desert Museum during this three-day workshop.

Artists MOsley WOtta and Teafly will facilitate hands-on workshops where you will have the opportunity to advance your storytelling skills through multiple artistic mediums.

In addition, you will embark on an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the High Desert Museum. Through these experiences, you will create artwork for a concluding, celebratory event on Sunday!

Youth Storytelling Series with MOWO & Teafly

July 19 – 21, 2024

Participants must be in or have recently graduated from 10th, 11th or 12th grade

Each participant will receive a $100 stipend and an HDM Membership

Transportation to HDM will be available from Barnes and Noble in Bend, Oregon

Space is limited!

RSVP Today

Schedule

Friday and Saturday

10am-2pm each day

Activity art workshops and behind the scenes tour of the Museum

Sunday

5:30-9pm

Storytelling Celebration

Dinner with all participants and their individual guests followed by the main event where participants will share their artwork. Dinner will be provided.

Contact

If you are interested in joining the series, please notify Michelle Seiler at michelle@highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4753, ext. 376 or click the RSVP button above to fill out a quick form.

highdesertmuseum.org