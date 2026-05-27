Beatles Singalong is Back!

(Graphic courtesy of KPOV)

“Yes, we’re going to a party, party.”

As KPOV turns 21, join us at the The Commonwealth Pub on June 26 for a special evening celebrating 21 years of being your voice in Central Oregon.

We are bringing back the Beatles Singalong, a long held tradition for KPOV. A variety of local bands, including Ju Ju Eyeball, will perform all of your Beatles favorites.

Every guest in attendance will be able to bid on:

A two night stay at The Westman Hotel.

A three-night stay at a three-bedroom ranch/cottage just outside Bend.

Other exciting raffle items will be available.

Come sing your hearts out! Don’t miss out!

Tickets are limited.

kpov.org