Big Band Jazz Spring Show

(There are currently 21 musicians enrolled in the COCC performance class | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s Big Band Jazz group is performing its spring concert with the music of Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Frank Mantooth at 7pm on Friday, May 29, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. The performance is free, though donations are appreciated. Visit centraloregonjazz.org to learn more.

Big Band Jazz is a community group of Central Oregon musicians dedicated to bringing artistry to the big band genre. Sponsored by COCC, it has been a part of the Central Oregon jazz scene for more than 30 years.

For more information, contact band director Dave Sime at dsime2@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

centraloregonjazz.org