Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples Coming to Bend!

Bonnie Raitt and special guest Mavis Staples are coming to Bend, performing at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, on August 22.

Online-only local presale runs Thursday, February 17, from 10am-10pm at bendconcerts.com/event/bonnie-raitt. Password is “local.”

General onsale opens Friday, February 18 at 10am online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

That’s now 16 announced shows for the Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 season.

Raitt will return to the live stage with Just Like That… a national tour in 2022 launching in April and running through November, which includes music from her forthcoming, long-awaited studio album, Just Like That… Raitt will release her first single off the upcoming album as well as launch a pre-order campaign February 25.

Raitt said, “To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer!”

Just Like That… July / August 2022 Tour Dates

July 19 — Andrew J. Brady Music Center — Cincinnati, Ohio

July 20 — Rose Music Center — Huber Heights, Ohio

July 22 — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre — Detroit, Michigan

July 23 — Interlochen Center for the Arts — Interlochen, Michigan (On Sale 2/25; With Special Guest Chris Smither)

July 26 — Overture Center for the Arts — Madison, Wisconsin

July 27 — Ravinia Festival — Highland Park, Illinois (On Sale TBD; With Special Guest TBA)

July 29 — The Ledge Amphitheatre — Waite Park, New Mexico

July 30 — Orpheum Theatre Sioux City — Sioux City, Iowa

August 2 — Pinewood Bowl Theater — Lincoln, Nebraska

August 3 — McGrath Amphitheatre — Cedar Rapids, Indiana

August 5 — The Fabulous Fox Theatre — St. Louis, Missouri

August 6 — Starlight Theatre — Kansas City, Missouri

August 9 — Stiefel Theatre — Salina, Kansas

August 11 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Denver, Colorado

August 13 — Venue TBA — Salt Lake City, Utah (On Sale TBD)

August 14 — Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, Idaho

August 17 — Wine Country Amphitheater — Walla Walla, Washington

August 19 — Venue TBA — Seattle, Washington (On Sale TBD)

August 20 — Venue TBA — Seattle, Washington (On Sale TBD)

August 22 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater — Bend

August 23 — Cuthbert Amphitheater — Eugene, Oregon

August 26 — McMenamins Edgefield — Portland, Oregon

September 17 — Oxbow RiverStage — Napa, California

September 18 — Greek Theatre — Berkeley, California

September 20 — Vina Robles Amphitheatre — Paso Robles, California

September 22 — Santa Barbara Bowl — Santa Barbara, California

September 24 — The Greek Theatre — Los Angeles, California

September 27 — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — San Diego, California

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt’s Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection and blues/music education.

Full list of 2022 tour dates including Fan Pre-sale and Special Benefit Seat information is listed at bonnieraitt.com . More tour dates go on sale in mid-March.

About Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, Nick of Time and Luck of the Draw, which featured hits Something To Talk About and I Can’t Make You Love Me among others. The ten-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Raitt’s widely acclaimed 2012 independent release Slipstream sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly anticipated 20th album, Dig In Deep (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., United Kingdom and Europe.

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70’s. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator’s rights and music education.

About Mavis Staples

Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She’s both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer; a civil rights icon; a GRAMMY Award-winner; a chart-topping soul/gospel/R&B pioneer; a National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient; and a Kennedy Center honoree. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., performed at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration, and sang in Barack Obama’s White House. She’s collaborated with everyone from Prince and Bob Dylan to Arcade Fire and Hozier, blown away countless festival-goers from Newport Folk and Glastonbury to Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, performed with The Band at The Last Waltz and graced the airwaves on Fallon, Colbert, Ellen, Austin City Limits, Jools Holland, the GRAMMYs and more. At a time when most artists begin to wind down, Staples ramped things up, releasing a trio of critically acclaimed albums in her 70s with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy that prompted Pitchfork to rave that “her voice has only gained texture and power over the years” and People to proclaim that she “provides the comfort of a higher power.”

