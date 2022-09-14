BEAT’s 2020 Fall Play Announcement Reminder

(Photo | Courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Registration opens this Thursday for our fall production of Legally Blond Jr. You can register online from 8am-8pm, Thursday, the 15th, on our website. If you have any technical issues, please let us know at bree.beal@beatonline.org.

Full schedule and performance information can be found on our website.

Are you feeling sad that you are not quite old enough to be in the fall show? Still want to flex your theatre muscles? Check out our fall Junior BEAT classes — enrolling now! Actors ages 7-9 can still be working onm their theatre skills and experience in these super fun after-school programs. Sign-up soon, space is limited.

beatchildrenstheatre.org