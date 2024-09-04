Bend Artist’s Studio Tour

(Photo by laura adai on Unsplash)

SageBrushers Art Society of Bend proudly presents the Bend Artists’ Studio Tour, Saturday September 21 and Sunday, September 22 from 11am to 4pm each day.

This inaugural event features 13 artists in seven studios throughout Bend.

Art enthusiasts and curious minds are invited to step into the artist’s studio for a unique opportunity to experience first-hand the creative process. By connecting with the artist in the studio, you can share the “blood, sweat & tears” that goes into a finished original work of art.

Show organizer Janet Massimino, an artist and art collector who has eagerly attended studio tours for years, extends her passion to the Bend community, where she has discovered a burgeoning pool of creative talent amongst fellow members of the SageBrushers Art Society. She is excited to connect the public with the art being created in our own neighborhoods. This special event welcomes you into the artist’s creative realm, engage with the artists and gain insights into their inspirations, challenges, and secrets behind their creative journeys.

Maps for the event are available by visiting the SageBrushers website at sagebrushersartofbend.com/artists-studio-tour. There is no admission fee, and you can plan your own itinerary over the two days.

Participating artists are:

SUSAN HOOD — Susan is passionate about painting the landscape, both plein air and in the studio with oils. “Plein air painting is challenging, awe inspiring, humbling, and enlivening. Whether painting from life or from photos, the goal is to translate the awe and wonder I feel in nature onto the canvas.” susanhoodstudio.com

DAVID KINKER — David enjoys painting in the wilds of nature as a way to be fully present, responding to the senses of that place in time. Although plein air painting is a favorite way to create, he brings this immediacy and passion into his studio pieces. David shows at the Tumalo Art Co. in the Old Mill and teaches at COCC and the SageBrushers studio. kinker.com

JESICA CARLETON — Jesica has been a mosaic artist for about 15 years, and more recently has been incorporating fused glass and metal work into her art. carletonmanormosaics.com, Facebook and Instagram: @CarletonManorMosaics

JANET MASSIMINO — Janet is an abstract artist who is endlessly fascinated by the challenge of translating abstract thoughts into physical form through the medium of paint. She uses oil, wax, and acrylic to create tactile, expressive pieces that capture the complexities of the landscape — a metaphor for life. janetmassiminoart.net, Instagram: instagram.com/janmassimino, Facebook: facebook.com/janet.massimino

LAURA FOUTS — Laura has worked in many different mediums. Her focus now is on soft pastels. “I love the tactile feeling of applying the pastel to the paper and seeing how the different brands react to the surface.”

KAY BAKER — Kay has lived in Bend almost 27 years and paints with pastels and oils. Notecards of her paintings are also available. She sells from her home studio and at the Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop. kbakerstudio.com

GORDON BAKER — Gordon paints primarily with regular oil paint, but occasionally uses water-miscible oil or acrylic. “Essentially, I am a geologist who paints, so my subject matter tends to be rivers, lakes, waterfalls, Pacific coast, mountains and wilderness.” gordonbakerartstudio.com

BARBARA ALFORD — Barbara’s passion for impressionism is evident from the beginning. You can see her art journey unfold on her website; archives to recent work, medium change to experimentation, and “all in rich, juicy color.” barbaraalfordfineart.com

MICHELLE OBERG — Michelle is always learning new methods and mediums, “as the learning process never stops….as you continue to grow in art, it’s a way of life and a wonderful journey.” Michelle works in watercolor, pastels, acrylic and Chinese Brush painting that are a mix of impressionistic and representational landscapes.

JOHN SHERRY — John Sherry paints with pastels in an impressionistic style. Sherry enjoys the challenge of making ordinary objects and scenes more interesting through art. He is a Signature Member of the Pastel Society of America. johnsherryart.com, Instagram @johnsherryart

KENNETH MEYER — Kenneth is primarily a nature photographer (wildlife, flowers, landscapes, sunrises and sunsets). “I print many of my photographs at home (up to 18 X 12 and art papers for note/generic greeting cards). I will also have photographs printed on aluminum, glass, tiles and t-shirts. I like to do thematic compositions with several photographs around a central theme.” kmeyer14.zenfolio.com

KAREN WILLIAMS — Karen Williams is a self-taught, mixed-media, acrylic artist. She studied art education and was the art specialist for Sisters Elementary until recently. Currently, she paints and runs an art residency business full-time. She enjoys the process of creation, building up layers in a work to reveal the story of the artwork. Karen brings a colorful, playfulness into her work. In many of her pieces, you may see writing, scribble marks, and collage papers. She loves to play with texture and uses paint both transparently and opaquely to create tension and contrast in her work. She aims to create a smile or ponder a spiritual thought from her viewers. artspaz.com

KAREN McQUOWN — Karen will be showing with Jesica Carleton and showing her original hand built creations in clay.

sagebrushersartofbend.com/artists-studio-tour