Bend Author’s New Plant-Based Cookbook Delivers More than Just Recipes

Things are heating up this summer with the release of, BEEFLESS CAKES: Easy Plant-Based Recipes featuring Beefless Cakes. This 150-page cookbook includes more than just food photos; 30 eye-catching vegans also grace its pages — many based in Bend. “We really wanted to create a cookbook that was simple and FUN, with tons of inspiring pictures,” co-author Jules Schnedeker, explains. “And who doesn’t love a side of eye candy with their veggie burger?!”

From appetizers to main courses to desserts, this new cookbook covers all of the usual ground – and then some. Nearly every recipe comes with a “beefless cake” — a vibrant vegan sharing their “plant-based point,” i.e., why they’re vegan. “When Jules and I founded Plant-Based Point in 2020, we were on a mission to provide an accessible resource for anyone interested in plant-based living,” Robin Coarts, co-author, explains. “We hear from so many people that their biggest barrier is the steep learning curve in the kitchen. We knew our first cookbook was the perfect opportunity to showcase all of the joyful benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, including just how simple the recipes can be!”

“Our personal favorites are probably the scalloped potatoes, vodka sauce and garlicky pasta,” Schnedeker says. “It’s incredible what you can create at home with a few every day, plant-based ingredients!” If you’re new to plant-based cooking, BEEFLESS CAKES contains a primer upfront, explaining some basics and providing ample substitutions and swaps. “I usually cook without oil,” Coarts adds. “So there are lots of options for folks eating Whole Food Plant-Based [without oil and minimally processed].” Nut-free, gluten-free and soy-free options are also included.

When Coarts and Schnedeker surveyed their vegan friends to ask if they’d be willing to be featured in the book, they found people were eager to participate. “I think our collective enthusiasm bounces off the pages!” Schnedeker says. “We were also 100 percent committed to including full-color images for every recipe, and as new, small business owners, that meant taking all of the photos ourselves. We made sure to include extra pictures of the preparation process, too, because there’s nothing worse than trying a brand new recipe with absolutely no idea how it’s supposed to look!”

More than just pretty pictures, BEEFLESS CAKES has a philanthropic edge: a portion of all proceeds will, according to Plant-Based Point’s website, be donated to “badass vegan organizations and change makers.”

Plant-Based Point, LLC. | Jules Schnedeker | 908-477-5611

plantbasedpoint.com • plantbasedpoint@gmail.com