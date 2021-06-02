Sunriver Books & Music Presents Virtual Author Events

On Saturday, June 12 at 5pm, Arlene Sachitano will present Double Knit, a new series set in Portland, at Sunriver Books & Music. She is best known in Sunriver for her entertaining presentations on the day of Sunriver’s Quilt Show featuring her mystery series about a quilting guild set in the Pacific Northwest. To attend click here.

On Saturday, June 26 at 3pm, Paul Howarth presents Dust Off The Bones. The book explores what happens to the two teenaged boys who respond to the tragic murder of their parents by participating in the massacre of Aborigines. To attend, click here.

