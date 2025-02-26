Bend Cultural Tourism Fund Grants Now Open

(Photo co urtesy of Bend Cultural Tourism Fund)

Great news, Bend! If you love seeing our city come alive with arts, music, and cultural events, here’s your chance to help make it happen. The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund (BCTF) is now accepting grant applications! These grants fuel creative projects that bring visitors to Bend during the quieter months, keeping our city vibrant year-round.

Why This Matters

The BCTF isn’t just about funding events it’s about celebrating what makes Bend special. From live performances to art installations and heritage festivals, these grants give local organizations the support they need to bring incredible experiences to life. Plus, they help strengthen our economy during the off-peak seasons.

“The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund is more than a grant program it’s an investment in the arts, creativity, and the cultural heartbeat of our community.” ~ Zavier Borja, Director of Destination Stewardship

Key Dates & Details

Pre-application required before submitting a full application

before submitting a full application Final Deadline: April 11, 2025, at 5 PM

April 11, 2025, at 5 PM Funding Begins: July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 Grant Period: September 2025 — June 2026

September 2025 — June 2026 Two Grant Categories:

Catalyst Grant: For bold, high-potential ideas that grow cultural tourism

For bold, high-potential ideas that grow cultural tourism Marketing Grant: For established initiatives that draw visitors and boost the local economy

Since 2015, the BCTF has awarded $2.3 million to 115 projects and your idea could be next!

Ready to Apply?

Check out the full details, past grant recipients, and application guidelines at culture.visitbend.com/how-to-apply.

Let’s keep Bend’s cultural heartbeat strong spread the word and get involved!

culture.visitbend.com