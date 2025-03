We know — it’s only February. Summer still seems like a distant dream, but it’ll be here before you know it! It’s time to start making plans for your kiddos and we’ve got just the thing: Summer Creativity Camps!

Registration is now open for 11 fun-filled sessions of art, music, theater, and self-expression in July and August. These full- and half-day camps are open to students entering grades 5-9 with varying levels of experience.

