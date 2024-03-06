Bend Cultural Tourism Fund Recruiting New Commissioners

The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund (BCTF) is recruiting one to three new volunteer Commissioners with expertise in areas of arts and culture, local tourism, events, marketing, and/or nonprofit management to serve on the BCTF. The Commission is responsible for the long-term success, evolution, and overall leadership of the BCTF.

The purpose of the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund is to enhance the local economy through the promotion and cultivation of Bend’s cultural tourism programs. Last year, the BCTF awarded $400,000 to fifteen organizations leveraging marketing resources to attract more cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months. Since inception, the BCTF funding has infused local organizations with $2,032,105 total.

A successful Commissioner works as an advocate for the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund in the community and individual networks, promoting the grant program for new and recurring grant applicants. The Commissioner will use their personal and professional expertise to read, rank and assign award amounts to grant applications fairly without personal bias or conflict of interests. Commissioners cannot be employed by an organization that applies but may be on its board of directors. Four meetings per year are required, with occasional email and committee work in between meetings.

BCTF, a project of Visit Bend, is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity. All employment and volunteer work is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need. Two-year term, ends in December. Renewable. May serve up to three terms and then needs to take one term off.

To apply, please read the full job description and fill out the Commissioner Questionnaire on our website: culture.visitbend.com/information-resources. Recruitment for the year will end March 20, 2024.

About the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund:

The purpose of the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund is to enhance the local economy through the promotion and cultivation of Bend’s cultural tourism programs. The awarded grant funds will be used to: help attract cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months, when cultural tourism organizations are most active; diversify Bend’s tourism offerings; and build on efforts to establish Bend as a premier year-round cultural tourism destination.

About Visit Bend:

Visit Bend is a non-membership, non-profit economic development organization dedicated to promoting tourism responsibly on behalf of the City of Bend. We’re a leading provider of information on Bend, Oregon hotels, restaurants, activities, and Oregon vacation planning. To learn more or to order a complimentary Official Visitor Guide to Bend, contact Visit Bend at 1-800-949-6086 or visit visitbend.com.

culture.visitbend.com • visitbend.com