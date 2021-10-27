Bend Design 2021 Highlights + Exhibit

Josh MacPhee: Celebrate People’s History and Heather Crank: Intonation on view through Saturday.

Heather Crank, Intonation

Intonation is a mathematical psalm based loosely on Kepler’s Harmonices Mundi. A collection of notes emanate through the gallery that correspond to the path of the earth’s rotation. The notes trigger the animation of three classical elements; earth, water and light (fundamental element), representing the basic building blocks of life. Each of the elements are contained within a 3-dimensional cube meant to protect and defend from the destructive nature of humanity. This is the song of the Earth.

On view until October 30.

Josh MacPhee, Celebrate People’s History

Celebrate People’s History, now over 20 years running, is a collection of over 150 offset printed posters celebrating events, movements, and individuals throughout history that are important for human liberation yet largely ignored or actively obscured by more mainstream accounts. Each poster is created by a different artist or designer, who also choose the subject matter, encouraging broader participation in the conceptualizing of what we consider “history.” When looked at together, the posters create an archive of historical revolts and rebellions, as well as a kaleidoscope of styles and aesthetics.

On view until October 30.

Bend Design 2021: Highlights

4 In-person Speakers

3 Virtual Speakers

1 Inspiring Day

Thank you to all who joined us, virtually and in-person, for Bend Design 2021 — our first ever hybrid event! This year’s conference explored beauty, the depths of sound design, sustainable fashion, data-driven design, architecture that inspires future generations, and so much more. We gathered for inspiration and compelling conversation that we’ve been missing.

Don’t forget that if you purchased an in-person or virtual Bend Design pass, you have access to all presentations for 30 days. Log into your Eventive account to watch!

scalehouse.org