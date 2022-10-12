Bend Design Day Two: Artist Talk

(Photo | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Bend Design DAY TWO:

Join us for the Opening Reception of Bend Design 2022, featuring an artist talk by Hope Meng. Hope will be discussing her exhibition 2 into 1.

2 into 1 challenges the instinct to decipher and construct meaning from written language. Toeing the line between legibility and abstraction, Meng uses design and fiber art to explore the edge of letterform and visual language.

This event is free when you purchase a ticket to Bend Design (you will receive a discount code in your confirmation email).

Wednesday, October 12

Scalehouse Gallery, 5-7pm

Reconnect | Reimagine | Reshape

Hear from a diverse group of thinkers and doers in a series of keynote talks offering real-world insights that transcend creative sectors. Featuring Amber Case, Rick Griffith, Michael Lehrer and Phyllis Williams-Strawder. This ticket includes access to the closing cocktail party at The Oxford Hotel.

Michael Lehrer

Architecture is Optimism

Rick Griffith

What Design Might Be

Hope Meng

Modern Monograms

Amber Case

Building Technology from the Human Out — Calm Technology, Humanity and our Collective Future

Phyllis Williams-Strawder

Getting Lost On The Way To The Entrepreneurs House

Laurie Rosenwald

How to Make Mistakes on Purpose: Bring Chaos to Your Order

Teafly Peterson

Speaker Q+A Emcee

Workshops

Afternoon workshops will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church and the Tower Theatre. Tickets for each workshop must be purchased separately. These tickets include the clocking cocktail reception and access to the week-of events (you will receive a discount code in your confirmation email).

Friday, October 14

Workshops

Trinity Episcopal Church & Tower Theatre

Bend Design 2022 Volunteer Team

We are back at the Tower Theatre this year and need your help! If you are available to volunteer the week of October 10, please send us an email using the link below! We will provide additional details regarding needs and volunteer shifts soon.

2 Into 1, Featuring Hope Meng

On Exhibit September 15-October 29, 2022

2 into 1, featuring works from Hope Meng, challenges the instinct to decipher and construct meaning from written language. Toeing the line between legibility and abstraction, Meng uses design and fiber art to explore the edge of letterform and visual language.

Make and Mingle With June Park

Bring an art project and we’ll sit, listen to music and mingle with other local artists and makers. It’s a low-key, chill opportunity to meet other artists and makers, and feel the encouraging energy of creating together in community

October 4, Family Night

October 18, Adult Night

6:30-8:30pm

Patricia Clark Studio, located next door to the Scalehouse Gallery

Cost is free and donations to support the facilitator are optional. RSVP required.

