Bend Design Day Two: Artist Talk

(Photo | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)
Bend Design DAY TWO:
Hope Meng Artist Talk
Join us for the Opening Reception of Bend Design 2022, featuring an artist talk by Hope Meng. Hope will be discussing her exhibition 2 into 1.
2 into 1 challenges the instinct to decipher and construct meaning from written language. Toeing the line between legibility and abstraction, Meng uses design and fiber art to explore the edge of letterform and visual language.
This event is free when you purchase a ticket to Bend Design (you will receive a discount code in your confirmation email).
Wednesday, October 12
Hope Meng Artist Talk
Scalehouse Gallery, 5-7pm
Reconnect | Reimagine | Reshape
Hear from a diverse group of thinkers and doers in a series of keynote talks offering real-world insights that transcend creative sectors. Featuring Amber Case, Rick Griffith, Michael Lehrer and Phyllis Williams-Strawder. This ticket includes access to the closing cocktail party at The Oxford Hotel.
Michael Lehrer
Architecture is Optimism
Rick Griffith
What Design Might Be
Hope Meng
Modern Monograms
Amber Case
Building Technology from the Human Out — Calm Technology, Humanity and our Collective Future
Phyllis Williams-Strawder
Getting Lost On The Way To The Entrepreneurs House
Laurie Rosenwald
How to Make Mistakes on Purpose: Bring Chaos to Your Order
Teafly Peterson
Speaker Q+A Emcee
Workshops
Afternoon workshops will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church and the Tower Theatre. Tickets for each workshop must be purchased separately. These tickets include the clocking cocktail reception and access to the week-of events (you will receive a discount code in your confirmation email).
Friday, October 14
Workshops
Trinity Episcopal Church & Tower Theatre
Bend Design 2022 Volunteer Team
We are back at the Tower Theatre this year and need your help! If you are available to volunteer the week of October 10, please send us an email using the link below! We will provide additional details regarding needs and volunteer shifts soon.
2 Into 1, Featuring Hope Meng
On Exhibit September 15-October 29, 2022
2 into 1, featuring works from Hope Meng, challenges the instinct to decipher and construct meaning from written language. Toeing the line between legibility and abstraction, Meng uses design and fiber art to explore the edge of letterform and visual language.
Make and Mingle With June Park
Bring an art project and we’ll sit, listen to music and mingle with other local artists and makers. It’s a low-key, chill opportunity to meet other artists and makers, and feel the encouraging energy of creating together in community
October 4, Family Night
October 18, Adult Night
6:30-8:30pm
Patricia Clark Studio, located next door to the Scalehouse Gallery
Cost is free and donations to support the facilitator are optional. RSVP required.
