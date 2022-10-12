(Anthea Kreston | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is thrilled to return to in-person concerts just in time to celebrate their landmark 15th season in Central Oregon! We had a chance to catch up with Delgani violinist, Anthea Kreston, to learn more about the group, their upcoming program and some of the joy’s and challenges of being touring musicians at this moment in time.

As a professional musician, Anthea has played with many of the world’s greats, including Yo-Yo Ma as a member of his Silk Road ensemble. She’s also played in the Berlin Philharmonic, as principal violin in the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and as concertmaster of the Deutsche Oper Berlin.

Anthea moved to Oregon with her husband, cellist Jason Duckles, and became concertmaster of the Eugene Symphony and Portland Opera. A few years later she won a spot on the Artemis Quartet – one of the world’s top string quartets. This new role brought her family to Berlin for four years, during which time she won a European Grammy Award and toured the world. She returned to Oregon a few years ago and is now in her second season as a member of the Delgani String Quartet. They are excited to be joining us in person, as covid has been tough for touring musicians, despite an outpouring of support from what they call their “super fans.” On the program is a charming Haydn Quartet, a passionate middle-Beethoven quartet, and a magical and swirling Bartok Quartet.

Anthea is no stranger to Central Oregon, having performed in the HDCM Concert Series previously as a member of Thunder Egg Consort. While in Bend, they performed at the Tower Theatre and led an Educational Outreach event at Bend Senior High School. She is now the newest faculty member of the University of Oregon School of Music.

You can hear Anthea performing in concert with the Delgani String Quartet, kicking off High Desert Chamber Music’s landmark 15th anniversary season. The program promises to be thrilling, so please plan to join us on Friday, October 21, at 7:30pm. This concert is brought to you by Miller Lumber; tickets are available through High Desert Chamber Music by phone or online.

Come hear the music!

