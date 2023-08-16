Sunriver Stars to Host Audition for Anne of Green Gables Tomorrow

(Anne of Green Gables painting by James Hill)

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) will host auditions for its final show of the 2023 season, Anne of Green Gables, at 7pm August 17 at Village Properties, 56835 Venture Lane, Suite 208. The play will offer adult and teen roles (ages 12 and up), with featured music and opportunities to sing as well as speaking roles.

Based on the beloved 1908 novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery, the play tells the story of Anne Shirley, a feisty red-haired orphan who is sent by mistake to two middle-aged siblings. Adapted for the stage by Michelle R. Davis, the story is set in the early 1900s spanning five years of Anne’s life, as she charms a small community on Prince Edward Island into loving her imaginative and precocious mind.

Those interested in the roles of Anne, Diana or Gilbert should prepare no more than one-minute of a song, with the background vocals or karaoke track ready to stream on a personal device, such as YouTube from a smartphone. Otherwise, those auditioning may practice the opening song from the show, available with readings at sunriverstars.org.

The directors, mother-daughter team Michele Hans and Rae White, will provide the background music at auditions and do vocal warmups, as well as a run-through to get everyone familiar with the music. Readings will be assigned, however it is recommended actors be familiar with their sought after role, as well as a backup option. If auditioning for the role of Gilbert, please prepare the finale song, also available on the Stars’ website.

Rehearsals for main roles will be held from 6-9pm Tuesday through Thursday beginning August 22 at the Village Properties location. Smaller roles will rehearse select days. The production will take place at 7pm November 9-10 and 2pm November 11 at The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Dr.

To sign-up, view audition materials or for more information, please visit sunriverstars.org.

About Sunriver Stars Community Theater:

Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver and the surrounding communities.

sunriverstars.org