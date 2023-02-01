Bend Film Festival Films Nominated For Oscars!

(Photos courtesy of BendFilm)

The 2023 Oscar Nominations are in! We are thrilled that so many Bend Film Festival Alumni films have been nominated, it is well deserved!

Here is the full list of Oscar Nominated Films that were screened at our Festival:

Ice Merchants by João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano (top left in above photo) is nominated for Best Animated Short Film. It won the award for Best Animated Short at the 2022 Bend Film Festival!

My Year of Dicks by Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon (top right in above photo) is also nominated for Best Animated Short!

An Irish Goodbye by Tom Berkeley and Ross White and The Red Suitcase by Cyrus Neshvad are both nominated for Best Live Action Short.

Stranger at the Gate is nominated for Best Documentary Short!

Bend Film festival’s spotlight film Close is nominated for Best International Feature Film and Navalny is nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film.

