Bend Handmade Market Returns to Downtown Bend with 100+ Local Makers

The Bend Handmade Market will return to downtown Bend on Saturday, June 6, 2026, featuring more than 100 independent makers and artisans showcasing handcrafted goods. The free, all-ages outdoor market has become a beloved community event, offering shoppers a curated selection of ceramics, clothing, jewelry, fine art, home décor, and more.

“The Bend Handmade Market celebrates the incredible talent and creativity of our regional maker community,” said Lindsey Ross of Urban Craft Uprising. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for both locals and visitors to discover unique, quality pieces while supporting independent artists and small businesses.”

Each vendor is carefully selected to ensure a high-quality, diverse mix of handmade goods that reflect the creativity and spirit of the Pacific Northwest. The market provides an opportunity for attendees to meet the makers, learn about their processes, and purchase one-of-a-kind items directly from the artists.

Event highlights include:

100+ juried independent makers and artisans

Diverse selection of handcrafted goods

Free admission for all ages

Vibrant downtown Bend location with nearby dining and shops

Direct access to artists and makers

The market adds to downtown Bend’s lively atmosphere, with attendees encouraged to explore local restaurants, cafes, and businesses throughout the day.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 10am-5pm

Saturday, June 6, 2026, 10am-5pm Where: Downtown Bend

Downtown Bend Admission: Free and open to the public

Free and open to the public Website: urbancraftuprising.com/bend-handmade-market/

For vendor inquiries or event updates, visit urbancraftuprising.com.

About Bend Handmade Market:

The Bend Handmade Market is a curated outdoor marketplace celebrating handcrafted goods from Pacific Northwest artisans. Produced by Urban Craft Uprising, the event has become a staple of Bend’s cultural calendar over the past 3 years, known for its carefully selected vendors and community atmosphere.

About Urban Craft Uprising:

Established in 2005, Urban Craft Uprising is the Pacific Northwest’s premier producer of handmade craft markets, connecting local artisans with enthusiasts of quality, handcrafted goods. UCU produces multiple events annually across the region, including craft shows in Seattle and specialty markets throughout Washington and Oregon.

urbancraftuprising.com